Code in Machine-Learning-Modellen: Komplexität vermeiden

David has been with ThoughtWorks for 2 years, and was working in the government sector in a non-technical role before he decided to embark on a career in software engineering. Over the last two years, he has worked on several machine learning side projects on tasks such as stock market price prediction, fraud protection, and beer quantity image recognition. He is also a trainer for the ThoughtWorks JumpStart! program.

David is passionate about agile software development and knowledge sharing. During his free time he enjoys spending time with his family as a new dad.