W-JAX 2017 Keynote: How thinking small is changing Software Development Big Time

Die Welt verändert sich und die Geschwindigkeit, in der das passiert, steigt exponentiell. Das gilt im Allgemeinen, aber auch im Speziellen für die Welt der Softwareentwicklung. Dinge, die so früher nicht möglich waren, sind nun bereits Standard oder zumindest greifbar. Besonders auffällig ist dabei, dass besonders die Teams und Komponenten kleiner, das Management leichtgewichtiger, Organisationen flacher und Release-Zyklen kürzer werden. Ob das alles so gut und richtig ist, bespricht Sander Hoogendoorn in seiner Keynote auf der W-JAX 2017 in München, die wir an dieser Stelle am 7. November ab 9 Uhr live streamen.

Die Keynote

It’s a small World after all. How thinking small is changing Software Development Big Time

The world is changing fast. More precisely, the world is changing at increasing speed. This means things that were not possibly five years ago come into reach. Incumbent organizations need to adopt fast to keep up with new competitors that use new technologies easier, faster and better than they do. As a result, every aspect of software changes towards smaller. Smaller teams, less management, flatter organizations, shorter cycles and smaller components. During this energizing and fast-paced talk Sander discusses the Cynefin model, shows why software development goes so terribly wrong, how to move beyond Scrum and enterprise agile, why self-organization is not as easy as it looks like, why continuous delivery leads to not doing projects or estimates anymore and why microservices are hard, but essential as underlying foundation.