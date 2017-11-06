Suche
W-JAX 2017 Keynote: How thinking small is changing Software Development Big Time

Die W-JAX 2017 ist eröffnet! Heute fanden die ersten Workshops zu beliebten Themen wie Java EE, Angular, Cloud, Domain-driven Design, Microservices und Akka statt, außerdem erfuhren unsere Besucher auf dem Agile Day alles zu den aktuellen Entwicklungen im Bereich der Agilen Softwareentwicklung. Wir streamen die Keynote von Sander Hoogendoorn, unabhängiger Consultant und Software Craftsman, in der er das Cynefin-Modell vorstellt und zeigt, was bei der modernen Softwareentwicklung einfach falsch läuft.

Die Welt verändert sich und die Geschwindigkeit, in der das passiert, steigt exponentiell. Das gilt im Allgemeinen, aber auch im Speziellen für die Welt der Softwareentwicklung. Dinge, die so früher nicht möglich waren, sind nun bereits Standard oder zumindest greifbar. Besonders auffällig ist dabei, dass besonders die Teams und Komponenten kleiner, das Management leichtgewichtiger, Organisationen flacher und Release-Zyklen kürzer werden. Ob das alles so gut und richtig ist, bespricht Sander Hoogendoorn in seiner Keynote auf der W-JAX 2017 in München, die wir an dieser Stelle am 7. November ab 9 Uhr live streamen.

Die Keynote

It’s a small World after all. How thinking small is changing Software Development Big Time

The world is changing fast. More precisely, the world is changing at increasing speed. This means things that were not possibly five years ago come into reach. Incumbent organizations need to adopt fast to keep up with new competitors that use new technologies easier, faster and better than they do. As a result, every aspect of software changes towards smaller. Smaller teams, less management, flatter organizations, shorter cycles and smaller components. During this energizing and fast-paced talk Sander discusses the Cynefin model, shows why software development goes so terribly wrong, how to move beyond Scrum and enterprise agile, why self-organization is not as easy as it looks like, why continuous delivery leads to not doing projects or estimates anymore and why microservices are hard, but essential as underlying foundation.

Sander Hoogendoorn is a dad, an independent consultant, software craftsman, coach, speaker, trainer and writer. He is seasoned in agile, Scrum, Kanban, continuous delivery, (no) software estimation, agile requirements, design patterns, domain driven design, UML, software architecture, microservices, and both Java and .NET development. Sander changes organizations and teams and coaches them to optimize their processes, practices, architecture, code and tests, currently as chief technology officer at ANVA. Sander authored best-selling books such as The Continuous Culture, This Is Agile and Pragmatic Modeling with UML and published many articles in international magazines. He is an inspiring (keynote) speaker at conferences, presented hundreds of (in-house) training courses and lectured at many universities. Sander is well known for his enthusiasm and motivational capabilities, innovative skills, team building, deep knowledge of the field, quick adaptation, broad vision, and collaborative skills. An open personality, eager, driven, out-of-the-box thinker.

