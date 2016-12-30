Suche
HTTP/2 und Java 9

Redaktion JAXenter
Nachdem HTTP 1.1 so erfolgreich war, verspricht auch HTTP 2 ein großer Erfolg zu werden. In dieser Session von der JAX 2016 zeigt Ihnen Simone Bordet, wie Sie HTTP-2-Applikationen schreiben und wie der Support im JDK 9 aussieht.

Der Inhalt des Videos, hier zusammengefasst im Abstract:
HTTP 2.0 is supposed to be the next big thing for the web, after the overwhelming success of HTTP 1.1. In this session we will examine the HTTP 2.0 protocol, what is the status of its specification, what features does it offer over HTTP 1.1, and how websites can benefit (in speed and money) from it. The session will also explore what it takes to write HTTP 2.0 applications in the Java platform, what plans there are to support it in JDK 9 and which Servlet Containers are already offering HTTP 2.0 support, finishing up with a demo of HTTP 2.0 new features.

HTTP/2 and Java 9 from JAX TV on Vimeo.

Screen-Shot-2016-04-29-at-11.01.10-AMSimone Bordet ist ein Jetty-Committer und CometD-Projektleiter. Außerdem arbeitet er als Lead Architect bei Webtide. Als aktiver Open-Source-Entwickler gründete und unterstützte er verschiedene Open-Source-Projekte wie Jetty, CometD, MX4J, Foxtrot oder Livetribe. Simone war technischer Speaker für eine Vielzahl von nationalen und internationalen Konferenzen wie beispielsweise Devoxx, JavaOne oder CodeMotion. Darüber hinaus ist er Co-Lead der Java User Group von Torino, Italien. Simones Spezialgebiete sind: serverseitiges Multi-Thread-Development, J2EE-Applikation-Entwicklung, Web-Entwicklung (Comet-Technologien), Web-Netzwerk-Protokolle (HTTP, WebSocket, SPDY, HTPP/2) und High-Performance-JVM-Tuning.
