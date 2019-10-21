Von G1 nach Shenandoah und ZGC: Java im Zeitalter der nebenläufigen Garbage Collectors

Der aktuelle Standard-Garbage-Collector in Java ist G1 (Garbage-First). Derzeit erhält er allerdings Gesellschaft in Form von alternativen Lösungen, die einen nebenläufigen Ansatz verfolgen. Welche Design-Ziele verfolgen die neuen Garbage Collectors ZGC und Shenandoah? In welchen Situationen ist es sinnvoll, sie einzusetzen? Und was hat das JVM Performance-Team von Microsoft damit zu tun?

Java Champion Monica Beckwith is considered a subject matter expert, has several published articles and gets regular invitations to give talks on JVM/JIT Compilation/Garbage Collection (GC). She is also a JavaOne Rock Star.

Monica has made various performance contributions to the Java HotSpot VM by identifying the need for a NUMA-aware allocator and allocation patterns, reduction of redundant instructions, reduction of the Java object header, prefetching patterns, redundant array checks in a loop and various other optimizations for the JIT compiler, the generated code, the JVM heuristics and garbage collection and collectors.

Prior to joining Microsoft, Monica was the JVM Performance Architect at Arm. Her past also includes leading Oracle’s Garbage First Garbage Collector performance team.