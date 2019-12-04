Binäres Denken zerstört die Welt: Die Mittwochskeynote der DevOpsCon 2019 im Livestream

Durch die immer weitere Verbreitung binären Denkens wird nicht nur die Kommunikation in Frage gestellt. Auch die Frage, warum wir überhaupt zusammenarbeiten, stellt sich dadurch immer öfter. Doch es gibt auch Hoffnung. Wie die aussieht, erklärt Julia Wester in ihrer Mittwochskeynote auf der DevOpsCon 2019 in München.

Beginn: Mittwoch, 04. Dezember 2019, 14.30 Uhr

Abstract:

It is so easy to think in binaries. I’m right and, because you don’t agree with me, you must be wrong. This is good and that’s something different so it must be bad. We see this type of thinking everywhere, from the political stage to corporate offices. From immigration stances to opinions of work methodologies, we see strong polarizing voices creating camps of extremism.

The rising level of binary thinking that has emerged over the years has filled us with a bad taste in our mouths and made us almost lose sight of why we are communicating and working together in the first place. Binary thinking isn’t inherently bad. Like any other tool, it works out great when it’s needed but can cause massive damage when used in complex situations.

Fortunately, we can begin to navigate the chasm that exists between the existing extremes by recognizing the spectrum of options between them and learning how to navigate them to reach your end goals. Come and learn how we can become spectrum thinkers and directional thinkers that care more about progress than being right or wrong.

Julia Wester is a co-founder of 55 Degrees AB, an outcome-focused consulting company and Atlassian Solution Partner in southern Sweden. Julia leads the consulting practice, leveraging her 18 years of experience working in and managing high-performing teams at companies such as Turner Broadcasting, F5 Networks, and LeanKit. She is passionate about teaching others how to tame the chaos of everyday work by embracing transparency, continuous improvement, and a lagom mindset. She also loves talking about how management doesn't have to be a dirty word. Julia blogs at everydaykanban.com and tweets at @everydaykanban. Find out more about her company, 55 Degrees, at https://55degrees.se