Anton Weiss auf der DevOps Con 2016
DevOps in der Praxis: So wichtig ist die Führungsrolle
Für eine Transformation hin zu einer DevOps-Kultur, klar, dazu braucht man Tools. Was man aber auch braucht, ist ein Umdenken auf allen Ebenen. In dieser Session von der DevOps Con 2016 setzt Anton Weiss (Otomato) den Fokus auf die Führungsetage und zeigt, wie man als Manager oder Projektleiter die richtigen Impulse gibt.
Wie kann man Devs und Ops motivieren, stärker zusammenzuarbeiten? In dieser Session präsentiert Ihnen Anton Weiss einen Überblick über verschiedene Theorien für eine gute Führung in einer DevOps-Kultur.
Anton (Ant) Weiss is the founder, principal consultant and CEO at Otomato – the effective software delivery company. Anton has been building and delivering software for the last fifteen years both at large enterprise companies (AT&T, BMC) and startups. A big fan of technical training and knowledge sharing, Anton was one of the initiators and instructors of the first DevOps certification course in Israel. Anton is a seasoned engineer, but he also holds a BA in Sociology and an MBA, which makes him very keen on exploring the social aspects of collaborative software development. He is a frequent speaker at technology events and a rock star – Ant loves the stage and makes sure his audience stays both entertained and enriched. Firm believer in continuous improvement and organisational transparency.
