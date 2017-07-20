Suche
Wie die Liebe zu Code begann

Für viele Entwickler ist Coden mehr als ein Job, sie lieben das Programmieren und Problemlösen. Das zeigt sich unter anderem in den unzähligen Seiten- und Hobbyprojekten, die sie betreiben. Diese Liebe hat oft kuriose Ursprünge, vor allem in Zeiten, in denen Computer und Software nicht so omnipräsent waren wie heute. Auf Twitter berichten zurzeit Entwickler weltweit in 140 Zeichen darüber, wo ihre Liebe zu Code und oft auch ihre Karriere begann.

Computerspiele waren für viele der Anfangspunkt Programmieren zu lernen, oder eher das nicht vorhanden sein von Computerspielen:

Bei manchen war der Start auch eher Karriere-fokusiert:

Manchmal schubst einen auch die Technik in die richtige Richtung:

Auch die Liebe führt zur Liebe zu Code:

Musik hilft nicht nur beim Programmieren, es inspiriert auch dazu, es zu lernen.

Auch in der Schule wurde manch Saat gepflanzt:

Die ersten Schritte eines Hackers:

 

Der kompletten Twitter-Stream findet sich bei Jamison Dance, einem JavaScript-Entwickler, der die Community nach ihren Origin Stories fragte.

Wir begann Ihre Liebe zum Code? Erzählen Sie es uns in den Kommentaren!

