Wie die Liebe zu Code begann

Für viele Entwickler ist Coden mehr als ein Job, sie lieben das Programmieren und Problemlösen. Das zeigt sich unter anderem in den unzähligen Seiten- und Hobbyprojekten, die sie betreiben. Diese Liebe hat oft kuriose Ursprünge, vor allem in Zeiten, in denen Computer und Software nicht so omnipräsent waren wie heute. Auf Twitter berichten zurzeit Entwickler weltweit in 140 Zeichen darüber, wo ihre Liebe zu Code und oft auch ihre Karriere begann.

Computerspiele waren für viele der Anfangspunkt Programmieren zu lernen, oder eher das nicht vorhanden sein von Computerspielen:

My mom wouldn’t let me play Mortal Kombat when I was 12, so I learned to program in GW-BASIC to make an even more violent game to play. — (☞ﾟヮﾟ)☞ Rob (@robmerrell) 19. Juli 2017

Bro wouldn’t let me play FF9 until I learned C++

Dropped out of Italian lit degree

Accidentally got PHP internship

Never looked back — Brian Holt (@holtbt) 19. Juli 2017

Played with BASIC. When parents wouldn’t buy me Donkey Kong, I coded a very basic version for myself. Tech has always been part of my life. — Jen Luker (@knitcodemonkey) 19. Juli 2017

Played video games at a friend’s house. Asked how to make them. Friend’s dad gave me a programming book for kids. Coding ever since. — Eric Elliott (@_ericelliott) 20. Juli 2017

Bei manchen war der Start auch eher Karriere-fokusiert:

Started a lawn mowing business, got two customers. Skipped both jobs writing an app to manage all my clients. — Riley Eynon-Lynch (@rileylark) 19. Juli 2017

Manchmal schubst einen auch die Technik in die richtige Richtung:

Was a scientific illustrator until they invented a camera that replaced me. Museum asked me if I could build websites instead & I said yes — Sarah Drasner (@sarah_edo) 20. Juli 2017

Auch die Liebe führt zur Liebe zu Code:

1996. Highschool girlfriend wouldn’t show me how to build a website. Broke up and taught myself on Geocities. — Jason Billingsley (@jbillingsley) 19. Juli 2017

Musik hilft nicht nur beim Programmieren, es inspiriert auch dazu, es zu lernen.

wanted to play in a metal band in california, but was born in eastern europe. spent 6 years trying to get a US visa. CS+h1b kinda worked out — Aaron Abramov (@aaronabramov_) 19. Juli 2017

10 years old, learned HTML and CSS to make a Green Day themed Neopets profile page. — Leah Loughran (@leahjlou) 19. Juli 2017

Auch in der Schule wurde manch Saat gepflanzt:

My all girls middle school had a (required) BASIC class. Taught by the same nun who taught us Latin. Got hooked on only one of those! 🖥️ — wendy knox everette (@wendyck) 19. Juli 2017

My college art professor/advisor said “take a class completely unrelated to your major”. I took a LISP programming class. https://t.co/SOGNAA5SIR — Jeff Sussna (@jeffsussna) 20. Juli 2017

Die ersten Schritte eines Hackers:

In 5th grade ran every break down to the “computer room” to play games. Someone showed me some basic to make a computer unusable. Loved it. — Felix (@Skythedeath) 19. Juli 2017

At some point, maybe 9ish, I realized that exe files could be made by anyone, not just big companies. — dpk (@im_dpk) 19. Juli 2017

Der kompletten Twitter-Stream findet sich bei Jamison Dance, einem JavaScript-Entwickler, der die Community nach ihren Origin Stories fragte.

