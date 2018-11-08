Wer zahlt für Open Source? – Die Donnerstags-Keynote der W-JAX 2018 im Livestream

Für Christopher Ferris ist Open Source kein Auslaufmodell, sondern der Weg in die Zukunft: In seiner Keynote teilt er Best Practices in Bezug auf Open Governance und Standardisierungsinitiativen wie Hyperledger, die Open Container Initiative, die Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Cloud Foundry usw.

Beginn: Donnerstag, 8. November 2018, 9.00 Uhr

Abstract:

The beauty of open source is that it is developed in the open as a public collaboration between companies and individuals and then made freely available to download and use. It sounds perfect but, at the end of the day, who really pays for open source to meet the demands of quality code contributions and best of breed maintenance? In his keynote, Chris Ferris explores this provocative question making the rounds in developer circles today, and makes the case for open governance and enterprise contributions as a path forward. Learn about the best practices of open governance as well as the crucial importance of enterprise contributions to open source to drive quality code, deliver on maintenance needs, and minimize overall risk for the community.