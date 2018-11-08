Suche
Christopher Ferris' Keynote von der W-JAX 2018 im Livestream

Wer zahlt für Open Source? – Die Donnerstags-Keynote der W-JAX 2018 im Livestream

#Open Source #W-JAX 2018
Das schöne an Open Source ist, dass Projekte als öffentliche Kollaboration von Unternehmen und solo agierenden Programmieren entwickelt und dann kostenfrei zur Verfügung gestellt werden. Das klingt perfekt, aber wer bezahlt das Ganze? In unserer Donnerstags-Keynote von der W-JAX 2018 spricht Christopher Ferris, Distinguished Engineer und CTO Open Technology bei IBM, über genau dieses Thema.

Für Christopher Ferris ist Open Source kein Auslaufmodell, sondern der Weg in die Zukunft: In seiner Keynote teilt er Best Practices in Bezug auf Open Governance und Standardisierungsinitiativen wie Hyperledger, die Open Container Initiative, die Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Cloud Foundry usw.

Beginn: Donnerstag, 8. November 2018, 9.00 Uhr

Abstract:

The beauty of open source is that it is developed in the open as a public collaboration between companies and individuals and then made freely available to download and use. It sounds perfect but, at the end of the day, who really pays for open source to meet the demands of quality code contributions and best of breed maintenance? In his keynote, Chris Ferris explores this provocative question making the rounds in developer circles today, and makes the case for open governance and enterprise contributions as a path forward. Learn about the best practices of open governance as well as the crucial importance of enterprise contributions to open source to drive quality code, deliver on maintenance needs, and minimize overall risk for the community.

As IBM Distinguished Engineer and CTO Open Technology for IBM, Christopher Ferris has been involved in the architecture, design, and engineering of distributed systems for most of his 38+ year career in IT and has been actively engaged in open standards and open source development since 1999. He has technical responsibility for all of IBM’s strategic open source and standards initiatives, including Hyperledger, Open Container Initiative, Cloud Native Computing Foundation, Cloud Foundry, Node.js, Docker and more. He represents IBM on the Hyperledger Governing Board, is a Maintainer of the Hyperledger Fabric project, and chairs the Hyperledger Technical Steering Committee.

