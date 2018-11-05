Fortschritt durch Stress: Die Eröffnungskeynote der W-JAX 2018 im Livestream

„Die Produktion hasst dich. Die Maschinen und Netzwerke hassen dich. Sogar die Nutzer, denen du einen Service zur Verfügung stellen möchtest, hassen dich. Das ist die bittere Realität und die Produktion ist deshalb auch ein sehr feindseliges Feld“, sagt Russ Miles. In dieser Keynote gibt der CEO von ChaosIQ wertvolle Hinweise dafür, wie man dies zu seinem Vorteil nutzen kann.

Dieser Talk stellt praktisch eine Fortsetzung seines bekannten Vortrags „Why don’t we learn?“ dar. Anhand von Fallstudien, persönlichen Geschichten und Code-Beispielen erklärt Russ Miles, wie soziotechnologische Systeme (etwa das eigene Entwicklungsteam) durch Stress vorankommen.

Beginn: Dienstag, 6. November 2018, 9.00 Uhr

Production hates you. The machines, the networks, the very users you hope to provide a service hate you. This is reality, and it makes production a hostile battle ground. In this talk, Russ Miles, CEO of ChaosIQ, will talk about how to turn this pain to your advantage. Following on from his popular “Why don’t we learn?” talk it is now the time for the sequel. Through a sequence of case studies, personal stories and code examples (as well as guitar!?) Russ will share with you how sociotechnical systems like your DevOps teams improve through stress, turning this pain to their advantage through learning loops so that it is no longer about “how do we avoid the pain” but rather “how do I embrace and thrive on more”.