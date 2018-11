Auf in den Kampf, Entwickler! Der Vorteil cross-funktionaler Teams

Inspiriert vom Spotify-Modell hat man bei der kartenmacherei GmbH im Verlauf eines Jahres die Unternehmensstruktur komplett geändert. Nun ist am an einem Punkt, wo das Unternehmen sich selbst als Netzwerk cross-funktionaler und selbstorganisierter Teams sieht. Warum so ein drastischer Schritt vollführt wurde, was bei der Reorganisation funktionierte und was nicht, erklären unsere Speaker in ihrer Session.

Tina Dreimann is Business & Agile Coach at kartenmacherei, a leading supplier for personalized stationery in Europe. With a decade of experience in management consulting and e-commerce, Tina witnessed waterfall times on chewy strategy and IT projects. Working as a business unit leader of an online dating platform, agile and lean methods became her salvation and passion. She very much enjoys discovering and experimenting with ever new sides of mindset and methods in order to shape a modern work environment. is Business & Agile Coach at kartenmacherei, a leading supplier for personalized stationery in Europe. With a decade of experience in management consulting and e-commerce, Tina witnessed waterfall times on chewy strategy and IT projects. Working as a business unit leader of an online dating platform, agile and lean methods became her salvation and passion. She very much enjoys discovering and experimenting with ever new sides of mindset and methods in order to shape a modern work environment.

Steffen Behn is CTO at kartenmacherei, a leading supplier for personalized stationery in Europe. Since five years he passionately drives the company’s transformation into an agile and cross-functional frontrunner. With a strong focus on people, Steffen truly believes in trust and culture rather than command and control – influenced by early experiences with the pains of corporate hierarchies at BMW Product Management, Marketing & Sales. On weekends he still is a petrolhead. is CTO at kartenmacherei, a leading supplier for personalized stationery in Europe. Since five years he passionately drives the company’s transformation into an agile and cross-functional frontrunner. With a strong focus on people, Steffen truly believes in trust and culture rather than command and control – influenced by early experiences with the pains of corporate hierarchies at BMW Product Management, Marketing & Sales. On weekends he still is a petrolhead.