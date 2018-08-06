Voice Conference
Automated voice interactions are on the rise. Are you looking to join in to this new era in human-machine interaction? At Voice Conference, you’ll learn how to design, develop, and deploy sophisticated voice assistant. The Voice Conference brings deep insights into the potential of automated assistants like Alexa, Google Duplex, Siri, and Cortana.
|Termin Start
|05.12.2018
|Termin Ende
|07.12.2018
|Website
|https://voicecon.net/
|https://www.facebook.com/Voice-Conference-234093200718990
|https://twitter.com/Voice_Con
Successfully design and develop Voice Assistants and Chatbots
Automated voice interactions are on the rise. Are you looking to join in to this new era in human-machine interaction? At Voice Conference, you’ll learn how to design, develop, and deploy sophisticated voice assistant. The Voice Conference brings deep insights into the potential of automated assistants like Alexa, Google Duplex, Siri, and Cortana.
Hinterlasse einen Kommentar
Hinterlasse den ersten Kommentar!