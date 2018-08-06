Suche

Voice Conference

Automated voice interactions are on the rise. Are you looking to join in to this new era in human-machine interaction? At Voice Conference, you’ll learn how to design, develop, and deploy sophisticated voice assistant. The Voice Conference brings deep insights into the potential of automated assistants like Alexa, Google Duplex, Siri, and Cortana.

Termin Start 05.12.2018
Termin Ende 07.12.2018
Website https://voicecon.net/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/Voice-Conference-234093200718990
Twitter https://twitter.com/Voice_Con

Successfully design and develop Voice Assistants and Chatbots

