O’Reilly Serverless-Umfrage 2019: Vorbehalte, Vorteile und Ausblicke

Roger Magoulas und Chris Guzikowski

Roger Magoulas is the director of market research at O’Reilly Media. Magoulas runs a team that is building an open source analysis infrastucture and provides analysis services, including technology trend analysis, to business decision-makers at O’Reilly and beyond. In previous incarnations, Magoulas designed and implemented data warehouse projects for organizations ranging from the San Francisco Opera to the Alberta Motor Club.

Chris Guzikowski joined O’Reilly Media as senior content director in 2018. He is the co-chair of O’Reilly’s Software Architecture Conference. He also manages the acquisition and development of content in software architecture and software development. Chris has been working on technical content and technology marketing for more than thirty years. He and his family reside in suburban Boston, MA.