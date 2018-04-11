Was soll „Serverless“ überhaupt? Die Eröffnungskeynote der API Conference 2018 im Livestream

Serverless ist ein Trend, der aktuell sprichwörtlich an jeder Ecke der IT-Branche zu finden ist. Wie geht die Branche aber damit um und wie weit reichen die Veränderungen, die dadurch ausgelöst werden? Mit diesen Fragen beschäftigt sich Simon Wardley in seiner Keynote zur API Conference 2018 & der International JavaScript Conference 2018 mit dem Titel „Why the fuss about serverless“. Auf der API Conference wird es im Übrigen auch diesmal um die Themen Design, Management und Development gehen.

We live in a competitive world. That competition forces change. It has always forced change. Change is normal. The question is not whether our organisations will change, that’s a given, but can we see this change before it hits us, do we know where we’re heading or are we simply floating aimlessly being carried by a river? It certainly feels that way sometimes. To answer the question we need to understand our landscape, the economic forces at play, the context we operate within and our situational awareness of this. Can we navigate the waters, can we see a storm coming or are we being battered by rocks because we refuse to look? During this talk we will examine the level of situational awareness within business, why it matters and whether we can anticipate and exploit change before it hits us. We look into the changes that are occurring with the development of serverless, why now, what’s important to it, how it will change the way we do business and how this interacts with the API economy. There’s a lot of fuss about serverless and in this session will try to paint a clearer picture or at the very least a map of where it is going.