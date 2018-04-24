Der Hype um Serverless: Worum es dabei geht und wie es die Welt der IT verändert

Nach der offiziellen Eröffungsansprache von Sebastian Meyen hält Simon Wardley seine Eröffnungskeynote. Los geht es zum Thema Serverless ab 8.30 Uhr (MESZ). Simon Wardley wird in seiner Keynote den Status Quo von Serverless diskutieren und warum dieser neue Ansatz gerade jetzt so interessant ist. Die Vorteile werden ebenso Thema seines Talks sein, wie die Analyse der Veränderungen, die Serverless für Unternehmen mit sich bringt.

Beschreibung der Session:

We live in a competitive world. That competition forces change. It has always forced change. Change is normal. The question is not whether our organisations will change, that’s a given, but can we see this change before it hits us, do we know where we’re heading or are we simply floating aimlessly being carried by a river? It certainly feels that way sometimes. To answer the question we need to understand our landscape, the economic forces at play, the context we operate within and our situational awareness of this. Can we navigate the waters, can we see a storm coming or are we being battered by rocks because we refuse to look?

During this talk we will examine the level of situational awareness within business, why it matters and whether we can anticipate and exploit change before it hits us. We look into the changes that are occurring with the development of serverless, why now, what’s important to it and how it will change the way we do business. There’s a lot of fuss about serverless and in this session will try to paint a clearer picture or at the very least a map of where it is going.