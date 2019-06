Function as a Service vs. Serverless: „Serverless ist die Basis für FaaS“

Roland Huß erklärt in unserem Interview außerdem, was Kubernetes Operators sind und wie man sie am besten einsetzt bzw. implementiert.

is a Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat and tech-lead for Red Hat Fuse Online, an open source hybrid integration platform running on OpenShift. He has been developing mostly in Java for over twenty years now but never forgot his roots as a system administrator. Roland is an active open source contributor, developer of the JMX-HTTP bridge Jolokia and the popular fabric8 Maven plugins for Docker, Kubernetes, and OpenShift. He is also co-author of a “Kubernetes Patterns” book. And he loves chilli pepper.