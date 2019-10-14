Was APIs können und was nicht & Serverless First: Die Keynotes der Serverless Architecture & API Conference 2019 im Livestream
Die Welt der Softwareentwicklung hat sich seit ihren Anfängen deutlich weiterentwicklet. Architekturen wie Microservices und Serverless werden immer interessanter und APIs eröffnen den Weg die Zukunft. Erik Wilde, Partner bei Good API, und Jared Short, Softwareentwickler bei Trek 10, eröffnen unsere Doppel-Konferenz (Serverless Architecture Conference 2019 & API Conference 2019) in Berlin mit einer Doppel-Keynote. Während Erik über die Möglichkeiten und die Grenzen von APIs referiert, wird Jared über das „Serverless First Mindset“ sprechen.
Für alle, die leider diesmal keine Chance haben, die Konferenzen in Berlin zu besuchen, übertragen wir live die Eröffnungskeynotes der Serverless Architecture Conference 2019 und der API Conference 2019.
Beginn: Dienstag, 15. Oktober 2019, 9.00 Uhr
What APIs Can and Cannot Do
Erik Wilde spricht in seiner Keynote zur Eröffnung der API Conference darüber, was APIs für Möglichkeiten bieten und welche Grenzen sie haben. APIs sind eben doch nicht alles, was man braucht. Wer dies nicht versteht, könnte im Laufe des Entwicklungsprozesses herb enttäuscht werden.
Abstract:
APIs have become an essential ingredient of Digital Transformation and other initiatives to modernize IT and organizations. However, while APIs are an essential ingredient, they are not everything you need, and thus only focusing on APIs may lead to disappointment when expectations are running too high.
In short, APIs are necessary for improving organizational fitness, but they are not sufficient.
The hard work of changing an organization also has to happen in other areas than in the technical infrastructure. After looking at some common patterns of „Acute API disillusionment“, we will have a look at how a structured approach to transformation initiatives can help to make sure that all necessary parts of the transformation process are tackled simultaneously, or that in case of more serial approach, expectations are adjusted accordingly.
APIs are an essential ingredient in modern IT architectures, but understanding their possibilities and limitations is important to get the most out of your API investments.
The Serverless First Mindset
Zur Eröffnung der Serverless Architecture Conference 2019 spricht Jared Short über das „Serverless First Mindset“. Vorausgesetzt wird dabei ein Umdenken, woraufhin das Architekturkonzept neu gestaltet werden muss. Serverless ist, auch das gibt Jared zu bedenken, mehr als FaaS oder die Cloud.
Abstract:
Approaching problems with a serverless first mindset means rethinking, re-architecting, and rethinking again. Let’s build a model for thinking serverless and practice applying it. Serverless isn’t just FaaS, it isn’t just about the cloud. We’ll put our concept of serverless architectures to the test with a mindset to match.
