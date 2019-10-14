Was APIs können und was nicht & Serverless First: Die Keynotes der Serverless Architecture & API Conference 2019 im Livestream

Für alle, die leider diesmal keine Chance haben, die Konferenzen in Berlin zu besuchen, übertragen wir live die Eröffnungskeynotes der Serverless Architecture Conference 2019 und der API Conference 2019.

Beginn: Dienstag, 15. Oktober 2019, 9.00 Uhr

Erik Wilde spricht in seiner Keynote zur Eröffnung der API Conference darüber, was APIs für Möglichkeiten bieten und welche Grenzen sie haben. APIs sind eben doch nicht alles, was man braucht. Wer dies nicht versteht, könnte im Laufe des Entwicklungsprozesses herb enttäuscht werden.

Abstract:

APIs have become an essential ingredient of Digital Transformation and other initiatives to modernize IT and organizations. However, while APIs are an essential ingredient, they are not everything you need, and thus only focusing on APIs may lead to disappointment when expectations are running too high.

In short, APIs are necessary for improving organizational fitness, but they are not sufficient.

The hard work of changing an organization also has to happen in other areas than in the technical infrastructure. After looking at some common patterns of „Acute API disillusionment“, we will have a look at how a structured approach to transformation initiatives can help to make sure that all necessary parts of the transformation process are tackled simultaneously, or that in case of more serial approach, expectations are adjusted accordingly.

APIs are an essential ingredient in modern IT architectures, but understanding their possibilities and limitations is important to get the most out of your API investments.

Erik Wilde has extensive experience in computer communication systems and the design and development of distributed and decentralized systems. He is a partner at Good API, where he focuses on Digital Transformation with a special emphasis on API strategy, design, and management. has extensive experience in computer communication systems and the design and development of distributed and decentralized systems. He is a partner at Good API, where he focuses on Digital Transformation with a special emphasis on API strategy, design, and management.

Zur Eröffnung der Serverless Architecture Conference 2019 spricht Jared Short über das „Serverless First Mindset“. Vorausgesetzt wird dabei ein Umdenken, woraufhin das Architekturkonzept neu gestaltet werden muss. Serverless ist, auch das gibt Jared zu bedenken, mehr als FaaS oder die Cloud.

Abstract:

Approaching problems with a serverless first mindset means rethinking, re-architecting, and rethinking again. Let’s build a model for thinking serverless and practice applying it. Serverless isn’t just FaaS, it isn’t just about the cloud. We’ll put our concept of serverless architectures to the test with a mindset to match.