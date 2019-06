Operations: Die letzte Meile für DevOps – die Keynote der DevOpsCon 2019 im Livestream

Damon Edwards, Co-Founder von Rundeck, beleuchtet die Welt von DevOps aus Perspektive des „Ops“-Teils in DevOps. In seiner Keynote spricht er unter anderem über veraltete Arbeitstechniken im Operations-Bereich und darüber, mit welchen Veränderungen und innovativen Techniken hochperformante Operations-Unternehmen ihren Arbeitsalltag gestalten.

Beginn: Donnerstag, 13. Juni 2019, 14.30 Uhr

Abstract:

Some DevOps transformations flourish, but many others are stalling. Why is that? This talk will make the case that Operations is the most predictable differentiator.

So much of the energy in DevOps has been about activities that start in Dev and move towards Ops — continuous delivery, deployment pipelines, automated testing, and of course, the unofficial mantra of “deploy, deploy, deploy.“ However, when it comes to Operations, too many DevOps transformations maintain the status quo and leave questionable Operations practices in place.

This talk will first examine the trouble with the various siloed, ticket-driven, low trust, and centralized practices that have been accepted in Operations for far too long. Then we will look at the specific techniques used by high-performing Operations organizations who are fundamentally transforming how they operate.

Damon Edwards is a Co-Founder of Rundeck, Inc., the makers of Rundeck, the popular open source self-service operations platform. Damon was previously a Managing Partner at DTO Solutions, a DevOps and IT Operations improvement consultancy. Damon has spent over twenty years working with both the technology and business ends of IT operations and is noted for being a leader in porting cutting-edge DevOps and SRE techniques to large enterprise organizations. Damon is also a frequent conference speaker and writer who focuses on DevOps and IT operations improvement topics. Damon is active in the international DevOps community, including being a co-host of the DevOps Cafe podcast, an early core organizer of the DevOps Days conference series, and a content chair for Gene Kim's DevOps Enterprise Summit.