Suche

ML Conference 2018

Are you looking to enhance your business with Machine Learning? Then ML Conference is for you. It gives you a comprehensive insight into the principles of Machine Learning and introduces to the world of ML tools, programming languages and technologies. Experienced ML speakers from a solid industry background show you how to create real value from Artificial Intelligence using the latest technologies such as Tensorflow, Deep Learning toolkits, Chatbots and many more.

Termin Start 05.12.2018
Termin Ende 07.12.2018
Website https://mlconference.ai/
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mlconference
Twitter https://twitter.com/mlconference

ML Conference – The Conference for Machine Learning Innovation

Are you looking to enhance your business with Machine Learning? Then ML Conference is for you. It gives you a comprehensive insight into the principles of Machine Learning and introduces to the world of ML tools, programming languages and technologies. Experienced ML speakers from a solid industry background show you how to create real value from Artificial Intelligence using the latest technologies such as Tensorflow, Deep Learning toolkits, Chatbots and many more.

Geschrieben von
Redaktion JAXenter
Redaktion JAXenter
Alle Beiträge von Redaktion JAXenter
Kommentare

Hinterlasse einen Kommentar

Hinterlasse den ersten Kommentar!

avatar
400
  Subscribe  
Benachrichtige mich zu: