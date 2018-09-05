ML Conference 2018
Are you looking to enhance your business with Machine Learning? Then ML Conference is for you. It gives you a comprehensive insight into the principles of Machine Learning and introduces to the world of ML tools, programming languages and technologies. Experienced ML speakers from a solid industry background show you how to create real value from Artificial Intelligence using the latest technologies such as Tensorflow, Deep Learning toolkits, Chatbots and many more.
|Termin Start
|05.12.2018
|Termin Ende
|07.12.2018
|Website
|https://mlconference.ai/
|https://www.facebook.com/mlconference
|https://twitter.com/mlconference
ML Conference – The Conference for Machine Learning Innovation
