ML Conference 2017
Are you looking to enhance your business with Machine Learning? Then the ML Conference is for you. Attend the ML Conference for 3 days of sessions, hands-on workshops and insightful keynotes with the worlds‘ Machine Learning innovation masterminds! This conference gives you a comprehensive insight into the principles of Machine Learning and introduces to the world of ML tools, programming languages and technologies. Experienced ML speakers from a solid industry background show you how to create real value from Artificial Intelligence using the latest technologies such as Tensorflow, Deep Learning toolkits, Chatbots and many more.
|Termin Start
|04.12.2017
|Termin Ende
|06.12.2017
|Website
|https://mlconference.ai
|https://www.facebook.com/mlconference/
|https://twitter.com/mlconference
The New Conference for Machine Learning Innovation
Are you looking to enhance your business with Machine Learning? Then the ML Conference is for you. Attend the ML Conference for 3 days of sessions, hands-on workshops and insightful keynotes with the worlds‘ Machine Learning innovation masterminds! This conference gives you a comprehensive insight into the principles of Machine Learning and introduces to the world of ML tools, programming languages and technologies. Experienced ML speakers from a solid industry background show you how to create real value from Artificial Intelligence using the latest technologies such as Tensorflow, Deep Learning toolkits, Chatbots and many more.