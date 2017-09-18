Suche

ML Conference 2017

Are you looking to enhance your business with Machine Learning? Then the ML Conference is for you. Attend the ML Conference for 3 days of sessions, hands-on workshops and insightful keynotes with the worlds‘ Machine Learning innovation masterminds! This conference gives you a comprehensive insight into the principles of Machine Learning and introduces to the world of ML tools, programming languages and technologies. Experienced ML speakers from a solid industry background show you how to create real value from Artificial Intelligence using the latest technologies such as Tensorflow, Deep Learning toolkits, Chatbots and many more.

Termin Start 04.12.2017
Termin Ende 06.12.2017
Website https://mlconference.ai
Facebook https://www.facebook.com/mlconference/
Twitter https://twitter.com/mlconference

The New Conference for Machine Learning Innovation

