JAXenter präsentiert zum ersten Mal die JAXenter Masterclasses, eine Reihe von intensiven Workshops mit ausgewählten Stars der IT-Welt. Die Masterclasses finden vom 13. bis 17. Mai in London statt und vermitteln umfassendes Praxis-Know-How zu den Themen Software-Architektur, Microservices, SQL und Java Concurrency.

Die Trainer sind international als Top-Experten bekannt und haben den Diskurs in ihrer Domäne entscheidend mitgeprägt. Die Masterclasses bieten Ihnen die einzigartige Gelegenheit, von den Besten der Szene zu lernen und Ihrer Karriere den entscheidenden Schub zu verleihen.

JAXenter Masterclasses – das Programm

Insgesamt werden vom 13. bis 17. Mai vier JAXenter Masterclasses stattfinden:

Building reliable systems Trainer: Russ Miles Wann: 13. – 14. Mai 2019 Wo: Park Plaza Victoria London

Users want reliability. Your business wants speed and agility. You need to invest in resilience, and this is the best course to get you rolling. Teaching patterns, practices and hard-won lessons from the trenches, Russ Miles takes you through effective Site Reliability Engineering, Reliable Delivery Strategies, Designing for Failure, Observability, Engineering Resilience, and Chaos Engineering.

Reactive and asynchronous Java: Apply the latest concurrency techniques to Java apps Trainer: Richard Warburton and Raoul-Gabriel Urma Wann: 16. – 17. Mai 2019 Wo: Park Plaza Victoria London

Looking for the best ways to build reactive and asynchronous Java apps? Presented by Java champions Richard Warburton and Raoul-Gabriel Urma, this hands-on Masterclass course teaches developers to apply the latest asynchronous concurrency techniques to build state-of-the-art Java apps for microservices and service-oriented architectures.

Upgrade your SQL skills to the next level Trainer: Lukas Eder Wann: 13. – 14. Mai 2019 Wo: Park Plaza Victoria London

Simplify your SQL databases and improve performance with this Masterclass workshop from Lukas Eder. Too often, SQL databases are overly complex and poorly leveraged. Thanks to skills you will learn in this hands-on workshop, you can vastly improve your SQL code with a little extra expertise!

Building microservices Trainer: Sam Newman Wann: 16. – 17. Mai 2019 Wo: Park Plaza Victoria London

In this workshop, we’ll share some framing for microservice architectures that explore the various forces that can drive the design and evolution of microservices. We’ll go over what microservices are, their advantages and disadvantages, and explore lots of practical advice to help implement microservices in your own organization. You’ll participate in a series of interactive architectural exercises to put your newfound knowledge to the test. Afterward, you’ll have a series of tools to take back to your own organizations to put into practice.

