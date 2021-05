MicroK8s: Große Dinge kommen in kleinen Paketen

Alex Chalkias

Alex Chalkias is a Product Manager at Canonical working with data center solutions such as

Kubernetes and Ceph. He has 8 years of work experience in telecommunications, project

management and IT consulting and has also been involved in projects related to volunteering

as a member of the TEDxAthens team. He has a Master’s degree from the school of

Electrical Engineering and Computer Science of the University of Patras. During his studies

his main occupations were programming and new technologies, such as Augmented Reality

and Human – Computer Interaction. Technology and how it can be used to improve people’s

lives is the subject that he is most passionate about. In his spare time, he enjoys tennis and

CrossFit, listening to music, good food and coffee.