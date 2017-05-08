JAX 2017 eröffnet: Invention requires failure

Früher versuchte man in der Softwareentwicklung „failsafe enviroments“ zu bauen, um Fehler möglichst zu vermeiden. Das hat nur nie richtig funktioniert. So steig Kevin Golsmith, CTO von Avvo, in seine Keynote auf der JAX ein. Es ginge nicht darum, fehlersichere Umgebungen aufzubauen, sondern sicher zu scheitern: „Failsafe is not about no failures, it is about failing save“. Als bekanntest Gegenbeispiel warf er einen alten Bekannten an die Präsentationswand: Karl Klammer (engl. Clippy), der wohl nervigste Assistent der Softwaregeschichte. Monate an Entwicklungsarbeit seien in den Assistenten geflossen, nur um dann zu merken, dass die Anwender nichts mit ihm anfangen konnten. Goldsmith legte den anwesenden Entwicklern deswegen ans Herz möglichst schnell und klein zu scheitern, um die Kosten für Fehler gering zu halten. Außerdem sei es wichtig, aus Fehlern zu lernen. Einen Schuldigen zu suchen, helfe nicht weiter. Dieses Wissen müsse im Team und im Unternehmen geteilt werden, und nicht schamhaft irgendwo versteckt. Seine Idee: Eine Fail Wall, die Lessons Learned an prominenter Stelle sichtbar macht.

Die Keynote

Software development has been evolving. When I started in the industry, working at companies like Microsoft, we would bet many person-years of development and many millions of dollars into the development of products that would sometimes be hits and sometimes be total duds. We were building blind. This blindness was partly due to our waterfall processes, but also to how software distribution and marketing worked then. A flop for a smaller company could mean the end of the line. The cost of failure was incredibly high. Over the years, we learned how to take some of that risk out by switching to agile software development and now Lean. Working this way we can learn quicker, and take smaller risks. However, there are other things we can do in how we architect our software or roll it out that can also reduce the technical and product risk and help us fail smarter and learn faster. In this keynote, I speak about my experiences building waterfall products at Microsoft, building agile and lean at Adobe, Spotify, and Avvo; and I give real architectural, cultural and organizational tools you can use to make your projects and company more failure safe.