COVID-19: Warum Transparenz im Homeoffice so wichtig ist

Claudio Pinkus

Claudio has nearly 40 years of experience in the creation and expansion of technology businesses, specifically in search, e-commerce and social media. He is a co-founder of NY-based CodeStream, Inc. Prior to that he co-founded Glip, acquired RingCentral, was CSO at Multiply, acquired by Naspers, and president/CSO at Ask Jeeves, acquired by IAC. Claudio is also an angel investor and advisor, assisting companies such as Zvents, acquired by eBay and Become, acquired by Connexity. He has founded and/or participated in the creation of over $2.3 billion in exits over the past 30 years. He attended UCLA, where he studied chemistry and computer science. CodeStream’s mission is to improve development team performance through communication, integration and transparency.