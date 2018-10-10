JAX London 2018: Livestream der Keynotes von Tag 3

Auf der JAX London stellen Jahr für Jahr Experten aus dem Java-Umfeld die neuesten Trends und Entwicklungen der Java-Welt vor. Aber auch die Themenbereiche Microservices, Continuous Delivery und DevOps sind zentraler Fokus der Konferenz in London. Über 60 Workshops, Sessions und Keynotes von mehr als 40 Speakern und Experten der Branche aus der ganzen Welt sind etwas, das man keineswegs verpassen sollte. Da nicht jeder die Möglichkeit hat, nach London zu reisen, streamen wir die Keynotes hier auf JAXenter live und in Farbe.

10 Uhr

Abstract:

Leadership is easy when you’re a manager, or an expert in a field, or a conference speaker! In a Kanban organisation, though, we “encourage acts of leadership at every level”. What does that mean for those of you who code as part of a team?

In this talk, we look at what it means to be a leader in the uncertain, changing and high-learning environment of software development. Find out about the importance of safety, how to create it both technically and socially, and become an agent of change… without changing your job!

15 Uhr

Abstract:

The Agile and DevOps movements place a lot of emphasis on the autonomy, self-organization and responsibility of teams. A common misconception is that there is little or no role for leaders of such teams. On the contrary! In this rapidly changing world, where competition is fierce and the pressure to deliver is high, effective leaders create environments that allow teams to thrive. They enable, coach and inspire. But what makes a leader an effective leader?

Attend this talk to learn more about various leadership theories, how they can be applied in practice, and my thoughts on leadership based on experience as a tech lead and scrum master and from military service.