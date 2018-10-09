JAX London 2018: Die Keynotes im Livestream

Auf der JAX London stellen Jahr für Jahr Experten aus dem Java-Umfeld die neuesten Trends und Entwicklungen der Java-Welt vor. Aber auch die Themenbereiche Microservices, Continuous Delivery und DevOps sind zentraler Fokus der Konferenz in London. Über 60 Workshops, Sessions und Keynotes von mehr als 40 Speakern und Experten der Branche aus der ganzen Welt sind etwas, das man keineswegs verpassen sollte. Da nicht jeder die Möglichkeit hat, nach London zu reisen, streamen wir die Keynotes hier auf JAXenter live und in Farbe.

10 Uhr

Abstract:

Continuous Delivery makes it possible to exploit findings of cognitive psychology and neuroscience to increase the productivity and happiness of our teams. This session will highlight fascinating academic research that answers:

• How can we improve willpower and decrease technical debt?

• Is the present bias real? How can we turn it to our advantage?

• Can you increase a team’s effective IQ?

• How do DevOps and Product Teams increase empathy, and what impact does empathy have on productivity?

The OECD and Bank Of England are both puzzled over missing productivity. Are we failing to exploit the benefits of modern technology by running our software businesses and teams as if they’re post-war factories, rather than continuously delivering?

14.45 Uhr

Abstract:

Cloud Native’ is one of those buzzwords we hear all the time but the concepts behind seem to be quite fuzzy. Some think that it’s all about virtualizing existing architecture paradigms so that they just run on Cloud platforms. Others say that only Spring Boot/Cloud can make you Cloud native, while some seem to pack everything into Docker and run it with Kubernetes. We’d like to discuss together with some experts — and with you, all the attendees! — the flavors of Cloud Native, what Java devs have to learn (and maybe to unlearn), and why we should care about Cloud Native development.