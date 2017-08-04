Nur noch heute: Reicht eure Nominierungen für die JAX Innovation Awards 2017 ein

Es ist uns ein besonderes Anliegen, Innovation und Kreativität in der Java-Welt zu promoten. Wie könnten wir das besser tun, als mit der Auslobung des JAX Innovation Awards, der an die jeweiligen Urheber dieser innovativen und kreativen Leistungen vergeben wird? Um die richtigen Preisträger zu finden brauchen wir daher auch in diesem Jahr wieder eure Hilfe: Nominiert eure liebsten Tools, Frameworks, Technologien etc. des Jahres 2017.

Auf unserer offiziellen Homepage zu den JAX Innovation Awards 2017 können alle Details für den Nominierungsprozess eingesehen werden. Dabei ist es völlig unerheblich, ob ihr an der JAX London dieses Jahr teilnehmt oder nicht – wir wollen eure Stimme hören!

Im letzten Jahr gewann Spring Boot den Award in der Kategorie „Most Innovative Contribution to the Java ecosystem“, Docker hingegen belegte in der Kategorie „Innovation in Software Delivery & DevOps“ den ersten Platz und Let’s Encrypt sicherte sich die spezielle Auszeichnung der Jury.

Die JAX Innovation Awards

Ihr fragt euch sicher, wie genau die Preisvergabe und die Findung der Gewinner abläuft. Nun, in diesem Jahr haben wir einen recht logischen Plan ausgearbeitet:

Die Nominierungen werden nach dem 4. August von der Awards-Jury geprüft und in eine offene Community-Abstimmung überführt. Einen Monat lang, vom 15. August bis zum 15. September, könnt ihr dann abstimmen und gemeinsam mit der Jury die Gewinner ermitteln.

Die Sieger ergeben sich aus 50% der Community- und 50% der Jury Votes. Die Preisvergabe findet am 10. Oktober im Rahmen der JAX London statt.

Auch in diesem Jahr werden die Awards wieder in drei Kategorien vergeben:

Most Innovative contribution to the Java ecosystem

In dieser Kategorie geht es darum, die innovativsten Beiträge zum Java-Ökosystem zu identifizieren. Die Bandbreite reicht von Sprach-Features, Frameworks, Datenbanken bis hin zu Tools, JVM-Sprachen und mehr.

Most Innovative solution to software delivery & DevOps

In dieser Kategorie werden Technologien, Unternehmen, Organisationen und/oder Individuen ausgezeichnet, die innovative Beiträge in den Bereichen DevOps, Continuous Delivery, Cloud, Container-Technologien geleistet haben.

JAX Special Jury Award

Dieser Award zeichnet außergewöhnliche Leistungen einer visionären Person, Community oder Unternehmen aus. Der Preisträger wird nicht durch Wahl der Community, sondern durch die Jury bestimmt.

Unsere ehrenwerte Jury

Wer sind nun also die Personen, die den JAX Innovation Award 2017 vergeben werden? Wir freuen uns, euch die Jury der diesjährigen Preisverleihung vorstellen zu dürfen. Diese wird auch den Special Jury Award verleihen:

Confluent

Tim is a teacher, author, and technology leader with Confluent, where he serves as the Senior Director of Developer Experience. He can frequently be found at speaking at conferences in the United States and all over the world. He is the co-presenter of various O’Reilly training videos on topics ranging from Git to Distributed Systems, and is the author of Gradle Beyond the Basics. Tim tweets as @tlberglund, blogs very occasionally at http://timberglund.com, is the co-host of the http://devrelrad.io podcast, and lives in Littleton, CO, USA with the wife of his youth and their youngest child, the other two having mostly grown up.

Code Karam LLC

Monica Beckwith is an independent performance consultant and trainer optimizing customer applications and systems running the Java Virtual Machine. She has worked with Java HotSpot VM optimizing the JIT Compiler, the generated code, the JVM heuristics and garbage collection and collectors. Monica is a regular speaker at various conferences and has several published articles on topics including garbage collection, the Java memory model and others. She led Oracle’s Garbage First Garbage Collector performance team, and was named a JavaOne Rock Star. Monica also co-authored the ‘Java Performance Companion’ book.

Netflix

Mike McGarr is the Engineering Manager for the Netflix Developer Productivity team. He is also a co-host of the Ship Show Podcast. Mike has been developing Java/JVM-based applications for most of his career and been known to dabble in other languages as well. He is passionate about building quality software through automation. Mike can frequently be found talking about Agile, Continuous Delivery, DevOps, or build and test automation. Prior to joining Netflix, Mike was the Director of DevOps at Blackboard and the founder of the DC Continuous Delivery meetup.

Kichwa Coders

Tracy Miranda is a developer, open source evangelist and veteran of the Eclipse community. She is founder of Kichwa Coders, a software consultancy specialising in Eclipse tools for scientific and embedded software. Tracy has a background in electronics system design, including patents for her work on processor architectures. She writes for jaxenter.com and opensource.com on tech, open source & diversity.

Siemens AG

Kai Tödter is Principal Key Expert for Software Architecture and Technologies at Siemens Building Technologies. He has 20 years of Java experience and represented Siemens in the Java Community Process (JCP) and in the Eclipse Foundation. Kai is Committer with some Open Source projects, his current focus is on web technologies, microservices and hypermedia APIs.

Software & Support Media

Sebastian is Chief Content Officer at S&S Media. He has been actively involved with the IT industry for more than 10 years. As a journalist he is constantly in touch with thought leaders in software development and architecture. He is editor in chief of the German speaking Java Magazin and program chair of the JAX conferences since 2001. Prior to joining S&S Media, he studied philosophy and anthropology in Frankfurt, Germany.

Helft uns!

Ohne euch, die JAXenter-Community, wären die JAX Innovation Awards nicht das Gleiche! Sorgt also dafür, dass wir eure Stimme hören. Besucht die Webseite der JAX Innovation Awards und reicht eure Nominierung ein.