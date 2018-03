JavaFX als eigenständiges Modul: Warum das schon lange überfällig war

Johan Vos

Johan Vos started working with Java in 1995, as part of his PhD research. He joined the Blackdown team and ported Java 1.2 to Linux/SPARC. Johan has been a Java consultant ever since, and worked for a number of companies (e.g. The Reference, Acunia). He co-founded LodgON, where the main focus is on social networking software and recently became a Java Champion. He was part of the Core Platform Expert Group of OSGi that created the OSGi platform specifications. His main technology interests are currently GlassFish and JavaFX. He holds an Msc in civil engineering (mining) and a PhD in Applied Physics.