Incident Management im Zeitalter von DevOps: Die Eröffnungskeynote der DevOpsCon 2019 im Livestream

Wie schaffen es hochperformante Organisationen DevOps- und SRE-Praktiken erfolgreich umzusetzen? Und wie helfen diese Praktiken dabei, die Dauer von Vorfällen zu verkürzen und Eskalationen zu vermeiden? Damon Edwards erklärt es in seiner Eröffnungskeynote.

Beginn: Dienstag, 03. Dezember 2019, 9.00 Uhr

Abstract:

Responding to incidents has always been the core job of Operations. With the rise of DevOps and SRE, how Operations work gets done — and who is doing the work — is changing. This talk will look at how high-performing organizations are applying DevOps and SRE practices to shorten incidents and reduce escalations.

Damon Edwards is a Co-Founder of Rundeck, Inc., the makers of Rundeck, the popular open source self-service operations platform. Damon was previously a Managing Partner at DTO Solutions, a DevOps and IT Operations improvement consultancy. Damon has spent over twenty years working with both the technology and business ends of IT operations and is noted for being a leader in porting cutting-edge DevOps and SRE techniques to large enterprise organizations. Damon is also a frequent conference speaker and writer who focuses on DevOps and IT operations improvement topics. Damon is active in the international DevOps community, including being a co-host of the DevOps Cafe podcast, an early core organizer of the DevOps Days conference series, and a content chair for Gene Kim's DevOps Enterprise Summit.