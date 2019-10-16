Suche
Maaret Pyhäjärvis Keynote von der API Conference 2019

APIs und das Exploratory Testing– Die Mittwochs-Keynote von der API Conference 2019 im Livestream

Dominik Mohilo

Das Testing von Anwendungen ist ein fester Bestandteil des Entwicklungsprozesses. Exploratory Testing ist eine Disziplin für das Testen, die sich besonders für das Testing von APIs eignet. Was Exploratory Testing ist und wie man es korrekt einsetzen kann, zeigt Maaret Pyhäjärvis in ihrer Keynote auf der API Conference 2019. Für alle, die in diesem Jahr leider keine Möglichkeit haben, an der Konferenz teilzunehmen, streamen wir Maaret Pyhäjärvis Keynote.

Maaret Pyhäjärvi zeigt in ihrer Keynote, wie man Exploratory Testing auf etwas anwenden kann, das keine grafische Benutzeroberfläche hat – private und öffentliche APIs.

Beginn: Mittwoch, 16. Oktober 2019, 14.30 Uhr

Exploratory Testing on Computer Interfaces (APIs)

Abstract:

Exploratory Testing is a skilled multidisciplinary style of testing. Many have learned to apply it on user interfaces that naturally speak to testers as their external imagination. Yet with systems of today, it is important we move that skill of smart thinking with external imagination to interfaces hidden from users – public and private APIs. How can you use exploratory testing on something that does not have a GUI? Let’s shape up our skills of exploring both the functional and parafunctional aspects of a system through its APIs in their operating environments, without forgetting developer experience of having to maintain and troubleshoot these systems. Let’s learn to be intentional with our APIs, instead of being accidental – through delivering relevant, timely feedback. Intertwining test automation and exploration, we include considerations of the best for today and for the future. For great testing bringing value now as well as when we are not around, we need to be great at testing – uncovering relevant information – and programming – building maintainable test systems. At the core of all of this is learning. What we lack in a set of skills, we can compensate through collaboration.

Maaret Pyhäjärvi is feedback fairy with a day job at F-Secure, where she works as Engineering Manager. She identifies as empirical technologist, tester and programmer, catalyst for improvement, author and speaker, and community facilitator and conference organizer. She was awarded as Most Influential Agile Testing Professional Person 2016 and has spoken at events in 25 countries delivering close to 400 sessions. With 25 years as exploratory tester before stepping into a role to manage developers, she crafts her engineering manager job into being a mix of leading a team of 12, doing hands-on testing and programming. She is a serial volunteer and organizing powerhouse contributing to European Testing Conference and Speak Easy, as well as Finnish non-profit scene. She blogs at http://visible-quality.blogspot.fi, posts articles on Medium, and is author of three LeanPub books: Mob Programming Guidebook, Exploratory Testing and Strong-Style Pair Programming. Her web page is http://maaretp.com.

