H2020-Projekt „AGILE-IoT“: Empfehlungsdienste für das Internet of Things

Paolo Azzoni

Paolo Azzoni is the Research Program Manager at Eurotech Group where he is responsible for the international research projects and his main working areas include machine-to-machine (M2M) distributed systems, device to cloud architectures and solutions, semantic M2M and Internet of Things (IoT). He is the chairman of Artemis-IA working group on IoT. Previously, he was involved in academic research and teaching activities in the areas of formal verification, hw/sw co-design and co-simulation for embedded systems and microprocessors. In 2006 he joined ETHLab (Eurotech Research Center) as Research Project Manager and he has been responsible for international research projects in the area of embedded systems. He holds a Master Degree in Computer Science and a second Master Degree in Artificial Intelligence both from the University of Verona.