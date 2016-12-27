All Change! How the new Economics of Cloud will make you think differently about Java

Das folgende Abstract gibt einen Überblick zu der Session von Steve Poole (IBM) und Chris Bailey (IBM):

How far have you got with learning about Cloud? Got your head around Platform as a Service? Understand what IaaS means? Can spell Docker? Working in a DevOps mode? It’s easy to focus on learning new technology but it’s time to take a step back and look at what the technical implications are when an application is heading to the cloud. In the world of the cloud the benefits are high but the economics (financial and technical) can be radically different. Learn more about these new realities and how they can change application design, deployment and support. The introduction of Cloud technologies and its rapid adoption creates new opportunities and challenges. Whether designer, developer or tester, this talk will help you to start thinking differently about Java and the Cloud.

