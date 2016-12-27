All Change! How the new Economics of Cloud will make you think differently about Java
Mit der Cloud sind viele neue Begriffe auf uns zugekommen. Von PaaS über IaaS und Docker – manchmal ist es schwer, hinterherzukommen. In diesem Session-Video von der JAX 2016 wird das Begriffschaos ein wenig aufgeräumt.
Das folgende Abstract gibt einen Überblick zu der Session von Steve Poole (IBM) und Chris Bailey (IBM):
How far have you got with learning about Cloud? Got your head around Platform as a Service? Understand what IaaS means? Can spell Docker? Working in a DevOps mode? It’s easy to focus on learning new technology but it’s time to take a step back and look at what the technical implications are when an application is heading to the cloud. In the world of the cloud the benefits are high but the economics (financial and technical) can be radically different. Learn more about these new realities and how they can change application design, deployment and support. The introduction of Cloud technologies and its rapid adoption creates new opportunities and challenges. Whether designer, developer or tester, this talk will help you to start thinking differently about Java and the Cloud.
All Change! How the new Economics of Cloud will make you think differently about Java [JAX 2016] from JAX TV on Vimeo.
Steve Poole is a DevOps practitioner (leading a large team of engineers on cutting edge DevOps exploitation) and a long time IBM Java developer, leader and evangelist. He’s been working on IBM Java SDKs and JVMs since Java was less than one year old. He’s also had time to work on other things including representing IBM on various JSRs, being a committer on various open source projects including ones at Apache, Eclipse and OpenJDK. He’s also member of the Adopt OpenJDK group championing community involvement in OpenJDK. Steve is a seasoned speaker and regular presenter at JavaOne, JAX, Devoxx and other conferences on technical and software engineering topics.
Chris Bailey is a member of the IBM Runtime Technology Center team at the Hursley Park Development Lab in the United Kingdom. He is a technical architect for runtime development, contributing to the open source Java, Node.js and Swift communities, focussing on performance, scalability, monitoring and diagnostics. He is also an active author and speaker on the topics of performance, application optimization and troubleshooting.