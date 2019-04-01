Suche
Der frühe Vogel fängt das NES Mini

DevOpsCon 2019: Aktuelle Programmvorschau, Frühbucher-Rabatte und das Nintendo Classic Mini

#DevOpsCon 2019
Dominik Mohilo

Die DevOpsCon 2019 findet vom 11. bis 14. Juni in Berlin statt. Das Programm nimmt immer mehr Form an: Zwei Keynotes und acht Workshops sind bereits festgelegt, hinzu kommen zahlreiche Sessions von Fachexperten, die wir in unserer Programmvorschau vorstellen möchten. Achtung! Bis Donnerstag, 4. April, können Sie von unseren Frühbucher-Specials profitieren und zum Beispiel ein Nintendo Classic Mini abstauben.

Vom 11. bis 14. Juni 2019 findet im Berliner Mercure Hotel MOA unsere diesjährige DevOps Conference in Berlin statt. Die DevOpsCon 2019 ist die Konferenz für DevOps, Continuous Delivery, Container-Technologien, Microservices, Serverless und Cloud-Plattformen. In über 60 Workshops, Sessions und Keynotes können sich die Teilnehmer umfassend über innovative Infrastrukturen und moderne Unternehmenskulturen informieren, deren Zusammenspiel zukunftsfähiges Lean Business ermöglicht.

Das Themenspektrum:

  • Business & Company Culture
  • Cloud Platforms & Serverless
  • Continuous Delivery
  • Container, Docker & Kubernetes
  • Logging, Monitoring & Diagnostics
  • Microservices
  • Security

Frühbucher Specials

Bis zum 4. April 2019 profitieren Sie noch von den Frühbucher-Specials:

  • 3-Tages-Spezial: Buchen Sie einen Ticket für 3 Tage und erhalten Sie einen Raspberry Pi oder das Nintendo Classic Mini gratis dazu.
  • Kollegenrabatt: Mit 3+ Kollegen anmelden und 10 % auf den Ticketpreis zusätzlich sparen.
  • Extra Specials: Freelancer und Mitarbeiter von wissenschaftlichen Einrichtungen erhalten bei uns individuelle Sonderkonditionen.

Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.devopsconference.de/

Inhaltlich geht es um die ganze Bandbreite an Themen, die für moderne Entwickler, Architekten und IT-Entscheider im Kontext von DevOps relevant ist. Ein besonderer Fokus liegt dabei auf Container- und Cloud-Technologien, Microservices, der Unternehmenskultur und Continuous. Aber auch Serverless, Logging, Monitoring und Analytics sowie das Thema Security kommen auf der Konferenz nicht zu kurz.

DevOpsCon 2019 – Keynotes

DevOpsCon 2019 – Sessions

DevOpsCon 2019 – Workshops

DevOpsCon 2019 – Labs

Das gezeigte Programm ist lediglich ein Ausschnitt des Gesamtprogramms, das Sie auf der DevOpsCon 2019 erwarten wird. Insgesamt sind über 50 Workshops, Sessions und Keynotes von 50+ internationalen Speakern und Trainern geplant. Laufende Programmupdates erhalten Sie unter www.devopsconference.de.

More to come!

DevOpsCon Istio Cheat Sheet

Free: BRAND NEW DevOps Istio Cheat Sheet

Ever felt like service mesh chaos is taking over? Then our brand new Istio cheat sheet is the right one for you! DevOpsCon speaker Michael Hofmann has summarized Istio’s most important commands and functions. Download FOR FREE now & sort out your microservices architecture!

Download here

Verwandte Themen:

DevOpsCon 2019
Geschrieben von
Dominik Mohilo
Dominik Mohilo
Dominik Mohilo studierte Germanistik und Soziologie an der Goethe-Universität in Frankfurt. Seit 2015 ist er Redakteur bei S&S-Media.
Alle Beiträge von Dominik Mohilo
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren!
DevOpsCon 2019: Aktualisierte Programmvorschau
DevOpsCon 2019 Programmvorschau: Die ersten Sessions sind Online!
Kommentare

Hinterlasse einen Kommentar

Hinterlasse den ersten Kommentar!

avatar
400
  Subscribe  
Benachrichtige mich zu: