DevOpsCon 2019: Aktuelle Programmvorschau, Frühbucher-Rabatte und das Nintendo Classic Mini
Die DevOpsCon 2019 findet vom 11. bis 14. Juni in Berlin statt. Das Programm nimmt immer mehr Form an: Zwei Keynotes und acht Workshops sind bereits festgelegt, hinzu kommen zahlreiche Sessions von Fachexperten, die wir in unserer Programmvorschau vorstellen möchten. Achtung! Bis Donnerstag, 4. April, können Sie von unseren Frühbucher-Specials profitieren und zum Beispiel ein Nintendo Classic Mini abstauben.
Vom 11. bis 14. Juni 2019 findet im Berliner Mercure Hotel MOA unsere diesjährige DevOps Conference in Berlin statt. Die DevOpsCon 2019 ist die Konferenz für DevOps, Continuous Delivery, Container-Technologien, Microservices, Serverless und Cloud-Plattformen. In über 60 Workshops, Sessions und Keynotes können sich die Teilnehmer umfassend über innovative Infrastrukturen und moderne Unternehmenskulturen informieren, deren Zusammenspiel zukunftsfähiges Lean Business ermöglicht.
Das Themenspektrum:
- Business & Company Culture
- Cloud Platforms & Serverless
- Continuous Delivery
- Container, Docker & Kubernetes
- Logging, Monitoring & Diagnostics
- Microservices
- Security
Frühbucher Specials
Bis zum 4. April 2019 profitieren Sie noch von den Frühbucher-Specials:
- 3-Tages-Spezial: Buchen Sie einen Ticket für 3 Tage und erhalten Sie einen Raspberry Pi oder das Nintendo Classic Mini gratis dazu.
- Kollegenrabatt: Mit 3+ Kollegen anmelden und 10 % auf den Ticketpreis zusätzlich sparen.
- Extra Specials: Freelancer und Mitarbeiter von wissenschaftlichen Einrichtungen erhalten bei uns individuelle Sonderkonditionen.
Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.devopsconference.de/
Inhaltlich geht es um die ganze Bandbreite an Themen, die für moderne Entwickler, Architekten und IT-Entscheider im Kontext von DevOps relevant ist. Ein besonderer Fokus liegt dabei auf Container- und Cloud-Technologien, Microservices, der Unternehmenskultur und Continuous. Aber auch Serverless, Logging, Monitoring und Analytics sowie das Thema Security kommen auf der Konferenz nicht zu kurz.
DevOpsCon 2019 – Keynotes
- Silos Are Dead. Long Live Silos – Jeff Sussna, Sussna Associates
- Operations: the last Mile for DevOps – Damon Edwards, Rundeck
DevOpsCon 2019 – Sessions
- Shell Ninja: Mastering the Art of Shell Scripting – Roland Huss, Red Hat
- Serverless vs. Organizations: How Serverless forces us to *un*learn – Soenke Ruempler, superluminar GmbH
- Seven Security Sins: The seven biggest security problems of agile Projects – Christian Schneider, Schneider IT-Security
- OpenSource Pentesting & Security Analysis Tools: The DevOps-way… – Christian Schneider, Schneider IT-Security
- Mastering Kubernetes on AWS – Sascha Möllering, Amazon Web Services EMEA SARL
- Level up! A Continuous Deployment Maturity Model – Jennifer Kottmann, Robert Bosch GmbH, Juliane Ludwig, Robert Bosch GmbH
- Prometheus – what’s new and what’s next? – Björn Rabenstein, SoundCloud Ltd.
- Microservice Reliability, Observability, and Security with Consul Connect – Nic Jackson, HashiCorp
- $ kubectl hacking – Tobias Schneck, Loodse GmbH
- How non-violent Communication can help keep the Peace on your Team – Casie Siekman, Solution Design Group
- How we’ve killed DevOps by creating a dedicated DevOps Team – Adam Nowak, Netguru
- Why we don’t use the term DevOps: The journey to a product mindset – Mostafa Nageeb, Zalando SE, Henning Jacobs, Zalando SE
- GitLab CI + Kubernetes: Deploying applications continuous to Kubernetes – Alexander Trost, Cloudibility UG
- Sustainable Continuous Delivery: Patterns for Rapid and Reliable Releases – Manuel Pais, Independent
- Dumb Services in Smart Nets: Deploy like a Ninja with Istio service mesh – Anton Weiss, Otomato Software
- The Status Quo of Kubernetes Operators – Roland Huss, Red Hat
- Facts over Opinions: How data beats gut Feeling – Jacob Tiedemann, direkt gruppe
- Microservices with Azure Functions and Event Grid – Rajkumar Balakrishnan, Royal Agrifirm Group B.V
- Implementing Event-Driven Microservices – Nikhil Barthwal, Google
- Shared Nothing Logging Infrastructure: Overcoming the Challenges of Container based Microservice Infrastructures – Nikolaus Winter, shopping24 internet Group, Torsten Köster, shopping24 internet Group
- GDPR compliant Microservices – Johan Sydseter, Capgemini Norge AS
- Hystrix vs Istio: Battle of the Circuit Breakers – Nicolas Frankel, Exoscale
- AWS Cloud Development Kit: Boost your Infrastructure – Philipp Garbe, Scout24
- The Troubles of Automating “All the Things” – J. Paul Reed, Managing Partner, Release Engineering Approaches
- Sicherheit Docker und K8s – Erkan Yanar, Erkan Yanar Consulting
- Ich baue mir meinen Container selbst! – Erkan Yanar, Erkan Yanar Consulting
- Best practices for securing CI/CD pipeline or how to get security right – Victoria Almazova, Microsoft
- IP Strategies in the Cloud – Kim Gagné, European Cloud Alliance
- SysAdmin to SRE: creating Capacity to make tomorrow better than today – Damon Edwards, Rundeck
- Knative and the three Dwarfs – an Introduction to Serverless with Knative – Kamesh Sampath, Red Hat
- Infrastructure as Code – Lessons learned from Dev to Ops – Emma Button, nubeGO
- JavaEE and MicroProfile meet Istio – Harald Uebele, IBM, Niklas Heidloff, IBM
- Strategizing while moving fast – Markus Andrezak, überproduct GmbH
- Service Mesh mit Istio für Einsteiger – Patrick Arnold, PENTASYS AG
DevOpsCon 2019 – Workshops
- DevOps Transformation Day – Paul Reed, Consultant
- Pentesting Workshop: How to Master Your Offensive Security Toolstack – Christian Schneider, Schneider IT-Security
- Workshop: User-Centered IT Operations – Jeff Sussna, Sussna Associates
- Agility Workshop: Leveraging the benefits of Retrospectives – Ben Linders, Ben Linders Consulting
- CI/CD Workshop: Treating Your Pipeline as a Product – Manuel Pais, Independent
- Istio Workshop: Deploy Like A Ninja – Smart Deployment Patterns with Istio Service Mesh – Anton Weiss, Otomato Software
- Kubernetes Workshop: Deep-dive ins Containermanagement – Erkan Yanar, Erkan Yanar Consulting
- Workshop: Effective DevOps with Knative and Istio – Kamesh Sampath, Red Hat
DevOpsCon 2019 – Labs
- DevOps ICU Lab: Improving DevOps Results by (correctly) integrating UX – Debbie Levitt, Ptype UX & Product Design Agency
Das gezeigte Programm ist lediglich ein Ausschnitt des Gesamtprogramms, das Sie auf der DevOpsCon 2019 erwarten wird. Insgesamt sind über 50 Workshops, Sessions und Keynotes von 50+ internationalen Speakern und Trainern geplant. Laufende Programmupdates erhalten Sie unter www.devopsconference.de.
Hinterlasse einen Kommentar
Hinterlasse den ersten Kommentar!