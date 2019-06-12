Die Wahrheit über Silos und die DevOps-Probleme von Morgen – die Keynotes der DevOpsCon 2019 im Livestream

Jeff Sussna, einer der renommiertesten DevOps-Experten unserer Zeit, eröffnet die diesjährige DevOps Conference in Berlin mit seiner Keynote „Silos are dead. Long live Silos“. Darin wird er unter anderem beleuchten, wie wichtig es ist, Silos aufzulösen – und er wird erklären, warum das eigentlich gar nicht möglich ist. Das klingt erst einmal recht ernüchternd, aber keine Sorge: Jeff wird Wege und Mittel präsentieren, was man am besten mit Silos anstellt und wie sich Teams intelligent strukturieren lassen.

Beginn: Mittwoch, 12. Juni 2019, 8.45 Uhr

Abstract:

DevOps stresses the importance of breaking down silos. The truth is that you can’t actually get rid of silos; you can only realign them. Much of the anxiety caused by controversial topics such as „Enterprise DevOps“ and „DevOps teams“ reflects an incomplete understanding of the nature of large, complex organizations.

In this talk, I will dig more deeply into the reality of silos and what to do with them. I will present a more sophisticated perspective on how to structure teams in a way that balances autonomy with alignment. I will revisit empathy as the essence of DevOps, and explain how empathy makes it possible to scale DevOps without reintroducing the friction and brittleness it was intended to remove.

Jeff Sussna is an internationally recognized IT coach and design thinking practitioner. He specializes in helping digital organizations build continuous learning cultures. His career spans over thirty years of building systems and leading organizations across the entire product development and operations spectrum. Jeff provides Agile, DevOps, and Design Thinking coaching and workshops for leading enterprises, technology companies, and software services. Jeff is a highly respected teacher, writer, and speaker. His keynote talks and workshops are in demand at design and IT conferences throughout the U.S. and Europe. He is especially known for introducing the global DevOps community to the importance of empathy, and is the author of Designing Delivery: Rethinking IT in the Digital Service Economy.

Die Welt der IT ist im steten Wandel; Technologien und innovative Paradigmen kommen und gehen. Ein wichtiger Faktor im Bereich DevOps ist die Automatisierung. Doch auch hier hat sich viel getan: Unternehmen fragen nicht mehr „Kann man das automatisieren“, sondern beginnen damit sich zu fragen, was genau es für Konsequenzen hat, wenn gewisse Dinge automatisiert sind. Jabe Bloom, Chief SocioTechnical Officer bei PraxisFlow, zeigt in dieser Keynote, mit welchen Themen sich DevOps-Profis von Morgen befassen werden.

Beginn: Mittwoch, 12. Juni 2019, 20.00 Uhr

Abstract:

DevOps and Serverless, two frames for making sense of the waves of change in IT.

Moving beyond a modernist organizational concept, large enterprises and start-ups alike are no longer simply asking “can this be automated (the modernist conception)” but are instead turning towards understanding “what it will mean when this is automated”.

After a brief introduction of the modern management concept (industrialization) and a quick review of the various conceptions of capital (capital, human, social), this talk will use each of the frames to point towards issues that contemporary IT organizations will need to grapple with in the near future.

Jabe Bloom, co-founder and Chief SocioTechnical Officer at PraxisFlow, has over twenty years of experience as an executive leader of software and product development companies. He has focused on connecting design with software engineering and operational excellence, serving in executive roles including as a chief architect, principal technical director, chief technical officer, and chief executive officer. As an academic, international consultant, and keynote speaker, Jabe teaches design, strategy, innovation, and flow. He addresses topics as lean systems, lean UX, complexity theory, strategy deployment, management as design, temporally informed design, and design thinking. He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in design studies at Carnegie Mellon University. His research focuses on understanding how temporality can better inform transition design and informs an ongoing exploration of the practice of design and strategy with a select group of international clients. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in photography and philosophy from Bard College (NY).