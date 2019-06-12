Die Wahrheit über Silos und die DevOps-Probleme von Morgen – die Keynotes der DevOpsCon 2019 im Livestream
DevOps schnuppert Berliner Luft: Die diesjährige DevOps Conference 2019 in der Bundeshauptstadt ist eröffnet! Wer in diesem Jahr leider keine Zeit hatte, live vor Ort dabei zu sein, muss allerdings nicht auf ausgesuchte Keynotes verzichten! Wir streamen exklusiv für unsere Leser am Mittwoch die Eröffnungskeynote von Jeff Sussna und die Abendkeynote von Jabe Bloom.
Silos are dead. Long live Silos
Jeff Sussna, einer der renommiertesten DevOps-Experten unserer Zeit, eröffnet die diesjährige DevOps Conference in Berlin mit seiner Keynote „Silos are dead. Long live Silos“. Darin wird er unter anderem beleuchten, wie wichtig es ist, Silos aufzulösen – und er wird erklären, warum das eigentlich gar nicht möglich ist. Das klingt erst einmal recht ernüchternd, aber keine Sorge: Jeff wird Wege und Mittel präsentieren, was man am besten mit Silos anstellt und wie sich Teams intelligent strukturieren lassen.
Beginn: Mittwoch, 12. Juni 2019, 8.45 Uhr
Abstract:
DevOps stresses the importance of breaking down silos. The truth is that you can’t actually get rid of silos; you can only realign them. Much of the anxiety caused by controversial topics such as „Enterprise DevOps“ and „DevOps teams“ reflects an incomplete understanding of the nature of large, complex organizations.
In this talk, I will dig more deeply into the reality of silos and what to do with them. I will present a more sophisticated perspective on how to structure teams in a way that balances autonomy with alignment. I will revisit empathy as the essence of DevOps, and explain how empathy makes it possible to scale DevOps without reintroducing the friction and brittleness it was intended to remove.
Jeff is a highly respected teacher, writer, and speaker. His keynote talks and workshops are in demand at design and IT conferences throughout the U.S. and Europe. He is especially known for introducing the global DevOps community to the importance of empathy, and is the author of Designing Delivery: Rethinking IT in the Digital Service Economy.
Two Frames on Development and Operations
Die Welt der IT ist im steten Wandel; Technologien und innovative Paradigmen kommen und gehen. Ein wichtiger Faktor im Bereich DevOps ist die Automatisierung. Doch auch hier hat sich viel getan: Unternehmen fragen nicht mehr „Kann man das automatisieren“, sondern beginnen damit sich zu fragen, was genau es für Konsequenzen hat, wenn gewisse Dinge automatisiert sind. Jabe Bloom, Chief SocioTechnical Officer bei PraxisFlow, zeigt in dieser Keynote, mit welchen Themen sich DevOps-Profis von Morgen befassen werden.
Beginn: Mittwoch, 12. Juni 2019, 20.00 Uhr
Abstract:
DevOps and Serverless, two frames for making sense of the waves of change in IT.
Moving beyond a modernist organizational concept, large enterprises and start-ups alike are no longer simply asking “can this be automated (the modernist conception)” but are instead turning towards understanding “what it will mean when this is automated”.
After a brief introduction of the modern management concept (industrialization) and a quick review of the various conceptions of capital (capital, human, social), this talk will use each of the frames to point towards issues that contemporary IT organizations will need to grapple with in the near future.
As an academic, international consultant, and keynote speaker, Jabe teaches design, strategy, innovation, and flow. He addresses topics as lean systems, lean UX, complexity theory, strategy deployment, management as design, temporally informed design, and design thinking.
He is currently pursuing a Ph.D. in design studies at Carnegie Mellon University. His research focuses on understanding how temporality can better inform transition design and informs an ongoing exploration of the practice of design and strategy with a select group of international clients. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in photography and philosophy from Bard College (NY).
