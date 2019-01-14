DevOpsCon 2019 Programmvorschau: Die ersten Sessions sind Online!
Die DevOpsCon 2019 findet vom 11. bis 14. Juni in Berlin statt. Auch wenn das noch ein wenig hin ist, können wir schon jetzt eine Reihe von Sessions, Workshops und sogar die erste Keynote ankündigen. Achtung! Bis Donnerstag, 26. Februar, können Sie von unseren Frühbucher-Specials profitieren
Die DevOpsCon 2019 findet vom 11. bis 14. Juni 2019 im Berliner Mercure Hotel MOA statt. Die DevOpsCon 2019 ist die Konferenz für DevOps, Continuous Delivery, Container-Technologien, Microservices, Serverless und Cloud-Plattformen. In über 60 Workshops, Sessions und Keynotes können sich die Teilnehmer umfassend über innovative Infrastrukturen und moderne Unternehmenskulturen informieren, deren Zusammenspiel zukunftsfähiges Lean Business ermöglicht.
Das Programm der DevOpsCon 2019
Die DevOpsCon 2019 ist thematisch in 7 Tracks aufgeteilt, die den Teilnehmern einen ersten Orientierungspunkt liefern:
- Cloud-Plattformen & Serverless
- Docker & Kubernetes
- Continuous Delivery
- Microservices
- Logging, Monitoring & Analytics
- Security
- Business & Company Culture
In den letzten Wochen hat das Advisory Board der Konferenz fleißig die eingereichten Session-Vorschläge gesichtet und eine erste Auswahl vorgenommen. Die folgenden Sessions und Workshops haben es in das Programm der DevOpsCon 2019 geschafft!
DevOpsCon 2019 – Keynotes
- Silos Are Dead. Long Live Silos – Jeff Sussna, Sussna Associates
DevOpsCon 2019 – Sessions
- Shell Ninja: Mastering the Art of Shell Scripting – Roland Huss, Red Hat
- Serverless vs. Organizations: How Serverless forces us to *un*learn – Soenke Ruempler, superluminar GmbH
- Seven Security Sins: The seven biggest security problems of agile Projects – Christian Schneider, Schneider IT-Security
- OpenSource Pentesting & Security Analysis Tools: The DevOps-way… – Christian Schneider, Schneider IT-Security
- Mastering Kubernetes on AWS – Sascha Möllering, Amazon Web Services EMEA SARL
- Level up! A Continuous Deployment Maturity Model – Jennifer Kottmann, Robert Bosch GmbH, Juliane Ludwig, Robert Bosch GmbH
- Prometheus – what’s new and what’s next? – Björn Rabenstein, SoundCloud Ltd.
- Microservice Reliability, Observability, and Security with Consul Connect – Nic Jackson, HashiCorp
- $ kubectl hacking – Tobias Schneck, Loodse GmbH
- NVCNonviolent Communication: How it helps keeping the peace in your Team – Casie Siekman, Solution Design Group
- How we’ve killed DevOps by creating a dedicated DevOps Team – Adam Nowak, Netguru
- Why we don’t use the term DevOps: The journey to a product mindset – Mostafa Nageeb, Zalando SE, Henning Jacobs, Zalando SE
- GitLab CI + Kubernetes: Deploying applications continuous to Kubernetes – Alexander Trost, Cloudibility UG
- Sustainable Continuous Delivery: Patterns for Rapid and Reliable Releases – Manuel Pais, Independent
- Dumb Services in Smart Nets: Deploy like a Ninja with Istio service mesh – Anton Weiss, Otomato Software
- The Status Quo of Kubernetes Operators – Roland Huss, Red Hat
- Facts over Opinions: How data beats gut Feeling – Jacob Tiedemann, direkt gruppe
- Microservices with Azure Functions and Event Grid – Rajkumar Balakrishnan, Royal Agrifirm Group B.V
- Implementing Event-Driven Microservices – Nikhil Barthwal, Google
- Shared Nothing Logging Infrastructure: Overcoming the Challenges of Container based Microservice Infrastructures – Nikolaus Winter, shopping24 internet Group, Torsten Köster, shopping24 internet Group
- GDPR compliant Microservices – Johan Sydseter, Capgemini Norge AS
- Hystrix vs Istio: Battle of the Circuit Breakers – Nicolas Frankel, Exoscale
- AWS Cloud Development Kit: Boost your Infrastructure – Philipp Garbe, Scout24
DevOpsCon 2019 – Workshops
- DevOps Transformation Day – Paul Reed, Consultant
- Pentesting Workshop: How to Master Your Offensive Security Toolstack – Christian Schneider, Schneider IT-Security
- Workshop: User-Centered IT Operations – Jeff Sussna, Sussna Associates
- Agility Workshop: Leveraging the benefits of Retrospectives – Ben Linders, Ben Linders Consulting
- CI/CD Workshop: Treating Your Pipeline as a Product – Manuel Pais, Independent
- Istio Workshop: Deploy Like A Ninja – Smart Deployment Patterns with Istio Service Mesh – Anton Weiss, Otomato Software