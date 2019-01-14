Suche
Sneak Peak

DevOpsCon 2019 Programmvorschau: Die ersten Sessions sind Online!

#DevOps #DevOpsCon 2019
Redaktion JAXenter

Die DevOpsCon 2019 findet vom 11. bis 14. Juni in Berlin statt. Auch wenn das noch ein wenig hin ist, können wir schon jetzt eine Reihe von Sessions, Workshops und sogar die erste Keynote ankündigen. Achtung! Bis Donnerstag, 26. Februar, können Sie von unseren Frühbucher-Specials profitieren

Die DevOpsCon 2019 findet vom 11. bis 14. Juni 2019 im Berliner Mercure Hotel MOA statt. Die DevOpsCon 2019 ist die Konferenz für DevOps, Continuous Delivery, Container-Technologien, Microservices, Serverless und Cloud-Plattformen. In über 60 Workshops, Sessions und Keynotes können sich die Teilnehmer umfassend über innovative Infrastrukturen und moderne Unternehmenskulturen informieren, deren Zusammenspiel zukunftsfähiges Lean Business ermöglicht.

TIPP: Bis zum Donnerstag, 28.02.2018 läuft noch unser Frühbucherangebot. Wer sich für die Konferenz anmeldet, erhält als Dankeschön einen Raspberry Pi oder einen Nintendo Classic Mini. Außerdem können Frühbucher den Transformation Day gratis besuchen. Alle Infos unter www.devopsconference.de.
 

Das Programm der DevOpsCon 2019

Die DevOpsCon 2019 ist thematisch in 7 Tracks aufgeteilt, die den Teilnehmern einen ersten Orientierungspunkt liefern:

  • Cloud-Plattformen & Serverless
  • Docker & Kubernetes
  • Continuous Delivery
  • Microservices
  • Logging, Monitoring & Analytics
  • Security
  • Business & Company Culture

In den letzten Wochen hat das Advisory Board der Konferenz fleißig die eingereichten Session-Vorschläge gesichtet und eine erste Auswahl vorgenommen. Die folgenden Sessions und Workshops haben es in das Programm der DevOpsCon 2019 geschafft!

DevOpsCon 2019 – Keynotes

DevOpsCon 2019 – Sessions

DevOpsCon 2019 – Workshops

 

More to come!

Verwandte Themen:

DevOps DevOpsCon 2019
Geschrieben von
Redaktion JAXenter
Redaktion JAXenter
Alle Beiträge von Redaktion JAXenter
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren!
Apache Meecrowave, der Weg vom Monolith zu Microservices & die Zukunft von Kubernetes – Unsere Top-Themen der Woche
DigitalOcean eröffnet deutsches Rechenzentrum: Von DevOps zu NoOps?
Update 0.11.2 für Docker-Maven-Plug-in verfügbar