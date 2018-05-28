DevOpsCon 2018: Erlebe die Keynotes im Live-Stream

Die digitale Transformation fordert von Unternehmen eine Hinwendung zu echter Hochleistungs-IT. Verkürzte Lieferzeiten, schnellere Wechsel der Funktionalität und deutlich gesteigerte Qualität bei der Auslieferung lassen sich mit herkömmlichen Mitteln nicht mehr erreichen. Die Antwort auf diese Herausforderungen ist der Einsatz neuester agiler Prozesse, Microservices, Continuous Delivery, Container-Technologie und Clouds. Wer es dieses Jahr nicht auf die Konferenz schafft, muss sich allerdings nicht grämen: Wir berichten live von der Hauptkonferenz – und haben sogar noch mehr im Angebot: Fünf Live-Streams von der Konferenz! Am Dienstag, 29. Mai, wird die DevOpsCon 2018 offiziell eröffnet.

Live-Streams am Dienstag

Observability for emerging Infra: what got you here won’t get you there – Charity Majors

Nach der offiziellen Eröffungsansprache von Sebastian Meyen hält Charity Majors ihre Eröffnungskeynote. Los geht es zum Thema moderne Infrastrukturen ab 9.00 Uhr (MESZ). Charity Majors wird dabei die Frage, warum wir noh immer Tools aus der Ära des LAMP-Stack verwenden, um moderne Infrastrukturen zu debuggen und monitoren, kritisch besprechen. Zudem wird sie einen Einblick darin geben, wie sich die Tech-Industrie verändert und wie man den neuen Herausforderung gerecht wird.

Beschreibung der Session:

Distributed systems, microservices, containers and schedulers, polyglot persistence … modern infrastructure patterns are fluid and dynamic, chaotic and transient. So why are we still using LAMP-stack era tools to debug and monitor them? Let’s talk about the industry-wide shifts underway from metrics to events, from monitoring to observability, and from caring about the system as whole to the health of each and every request, and every user’s experience.

Charity Majors is the cofounder and CEO of Honeycomb.io, a startup that blends the speed of time series with the raw power of rich events to give you interactive, iterative debugging of complex systems. She has worked at companies like Facebook, Parse, and Linden Lab, as a systems engineer and engineering manager, and always seems to end up responsible for the databases. She loves free speech, free software and a nice peaty single malt.

Nach der Mittagspause geht es mit der Keynote von Terry Shea und Radu Immenroth weiter. Ab 14.00 Uhr (MESZ) gibt Terry Shea Einblicke in die Evolution von Kubernetes und stellt das Tool Kublr vor. Anschließend wird Radu Immenroth anhand eines praktischen Beispiels, wie Kublr bei Questback eingesetzt wurde, um deren Kernanwendungen in eine Microservices-basierte Architektur zu migrieren.

Beschreibung der Session:

The continuing evolution of Kubernetes includes separating cloud, storage and other infrastructure dependencies from core Kubernetes. Additional developments, like the Open Service Broker, hold promise for rethinking how Kubernetes and cloud services interact. Emerging use cases in data science, machine learning, and other areas hold promise for broader benefits for enterprises. While use cases proliferate, support for more complex architectures like hybrid and multi-cloud continue to lag behind. We will talk with Radu Immenroth, CTO at Questback, about how they leverage Kublr to migrate their core applications to a microservices-based architecture enabling portability across cloud and hosting environments.

Terry Shea is member of the senior management team at Kublr, the developer of a leading enterprise Kubernetes management platform. He has over 20 years of experience at global software companies including Sterling Software, BMC, and IBM, where he led both, Mobile and Cloud teams. He has also participated in the turn-around and growth of several startups, and has served as a consultant to software companies on product and market requirements. Currently, Terry is working with the Kublr team on ensuring that enterprise customers can leverage containers and Kubernetes across multiple environments, on-premise or in different clouds.

Radu Immenroth is CTO at Questback

Nach einem langen Konferenztag schließt Greg Bledsoe in seiner Abendkeynote den thematischen Kreis. Ab 20.00 Uhr (MESZ) ordnet er die modern Interpretation der DevOps-Bewegung historisch ein und zieht dadurch Rückschlüsse darauf, wie sich nicht nur die IT verändern wird, sondern auch die gesamte Unternehmenswelt.

Beschreibung der Session:

Looking at the history of human civilization, one can argue that DevOps is a necessary stepping stone as we enter an era where exponential change is the new normal. It can help us align to a new kind of future by helping us identify where we are on the change curve, what prevents us from adapting, and where we go from here. This keynote is likely to change not just the way you see IT, but the nature of business and beyond. By setting the DevOps movement into its historical context as the culmination of many millennia old trends we can predict not only where IT is going, but foresee how these changes are spreading through the rest of business and the world.

Greg Bledsoe brings twenty years of experience building performant, automated, and cost effective environments, having implemented DevOps principles before there was a term for it. brings twenty years of experience building performant, automated, and cost effective environments, having implemented DevOps principles before there was a term for it. He is a regularly published author and frequent conference speaker. He has spent a career being responsible for keeping platforms secure, scalable, and reliable. In addition, Greg is a certified ethical hacker and certified penetration tester, and led talented infrastructure teams with the same certifications at where they implemented multi-cloud PaaS. He has tackled large scaling challenges across multiple industry sectors such as managing the explosive growth of a third party credit card processor from a few million accounts to hundreds of millions, including an extranet securely connecting hundreds of partners, clients, and vendors. Greg Bledsoe is a managing consultant at Accenture in the DevOps architecture practice and leads the implementation of DevOps principles and practices at the fortune 100, and has led top to bottom organizational transformations.

Live-Streams am Mittwoch

CI/CD in a Serverless World – Chad Arimura

Den zweiten Tag der Hauptkonferenz eröffnet Chad Arimura von Oracle ab 9.00 Uhr (MESZ) mit seiner Keynote zum Thema Serverless und Continuous Integration / Continuous Delivery. Dabei wird er darüber sprechen, wie man hochmoderne Serverless-Architekturen in bestehende CI/CD-Workflows integrieren kann. Auch die neue Container-native Serverless-Plattform mit dem Namen „Fn Project“ wird er vorstellen.

Beschreibung der Session:

Good CI/CD practices are now mainstream in order for development teams to move fast and almost every organization has evolved its tooling and culture to adapt. But don’t get too comfortable, software architectures are changing as well and we must continuously evolve in order to continuously deploy! One of the fastest-paced changes to software architectures right now is serverless. Traditional vm-based practices of CI/CD often don’t apply. In this talk, we will cover best practices for integrating serverless architectures into existing CI/CD workflows. Along the way, we’ll introduce a new container-native serverless platform from Oracle called the Fn Project, and use it as the basis for some live examples of CI/CD pipelines.

Chad Arimura is a multiple entrepreneur, with over 20 years of experience leading technical teams and building software, most recently as co-founder and CEO of Iron.io where he led the company to a multi-million dollar ARR business helping pioneer serverless computing. The company was acquired in 2017 and Chad and team joined Oracle. He is now Vice President of Serverless at Oracle, currently leading The Fn Project, open source serverless FaaS platform and orchestration.

Auch am zweiten Tag der Hauptkonferenz gibt es wieder eine Nachmittagskeynote. Ab 14.30 Uhr (MESZ) wird Carsten Duch das Erstellen und Betreiben eines Kubernetes Clusters erklären. Er bedient sich dabei eines Vergleiches mit der Komposition von Musik.

Beschreibung der Session:

Creating and operating a production ready kubernetes cluster can be quite a challenge. Carsten Duch will use music composition to explain how a production ready kubernetes cluster can look like.

Carsten Duch loves open source and works as a Sales Engineer at SUSE. He helps customers adopting DevOps with technologies like Kubernetes, OpenStack and CloudFoundry.

Happy Streaming!