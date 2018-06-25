„Der Begriff DevOps könnte verschwinden, denn wir nähern uns dem Punkt, an dem die gesamte IT DevOps wird“

Ein undefiniertes Ziel ist ein unerreichbares Ziel. Greg Bledsoe geht im Interview mit JAXenter der Frage nach, wie hochfunktionales DevOps eigentlich aussehen muss und ob der Missbrauch von DevOps (oder dessen Missinterpretation) ein Teil der Lernkurve ist. Ist der DevOps-Trend gar auf dem absteigenden Ast? Ist DevOps immer noch ein Buzzword oder stirbt es langsam aus? Darüber sprachen wir mit Greg auf der diesjährigen DevOpsCon in Berlin.

is a managing consultant at Accenture in the DevOps architecture practice and leads the implementation of DevOps principles and practices at the fortune 100, and has led top to bottom organizational transformations. He is also a regularly published author and frequent conference speaker. Greg has spent a career being responsible for keeping platforms secure, scalable, and reliable. He brings twenty years of experience building performant, automated, and cost-effective environments, having implemented DevOps principles before there was a term for it. Greg is a certified ethical hacker and certified penetration tester and led talented infrastructure teams with the same certifications at where they implemented multi-cloud PaaS. Greg has tackled large scaling challenges across multiple industry sectors such as managing the explosive growth of a third party credit card processor from a few million accounts to hundreds of millions, including an extranet securely connecting hundreds of partners, clients, and vendors.