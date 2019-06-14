Suche
Interview mit Emma Button

Agile, Infrastructure as Code & DevOps: „Simplizität ist ein entscheidender Faktor“

#DevOps #DevOpsCon 2019 #Infrastructure as Code #Interview
Ann-Cathrin Klose

Die Welt von Infrastructure as Code unterscheidet sich extrem von der klassischen Entwicklerwelt. Emma Button gibt in unserem Interview zur DevOps Conference 2019 in Berlin eine kleine Einführung zum Thema Infrastructure as Code und welche gewichtige Rolle dieser Ansatz im Zusammenhang mit DevOps spielt.

Nach einer prägnanten Definition von Infrastructure as Code und einer Einordnung im DevOps-Kontext erklärt Emma Button, warum Simplizität so wichtig dabei ist und gibt eine kleine Übersicht, welche Tools einem helfen, Infrastructure as Code erfolgreich umzusetzen.

I’m an agile software delivery specialist with fifteen years of experience in building and deploying enterprise software – Java, C#, JavaScript and a smattering of Node and Go. In recent years, I have specialised in the cultural, technology, and process changes needed to grow high-performing software and operations teams responsible for building and maintaining high-throughput, low-latency distributed applications in the cloud. I lead R&D teams going through cultural change; inspiring team members to transition from traditional working methods, through agile and lean practices and into the DevOps mindset.
DevOpsCon Istio Cheat Sheet

Free: BRAND NEW DevOps Istio Cheat Sheet

Ever felt like service mesh chaos is taking over? Then our brand new Istio cheat sheet is the right one for you! DevOpsCon speaker Michael Hofmann has summarized Istio’s most important commands and functions. Download FOR FREE now & sort out your microservices architecture!

Download here

Verwandte Themen:

DevOps DevOpsCon 2019 Infrastructure as Code Interview
Geschrieben von
Ann-Cathrin Klose
Ann-Cathrin Klose
Ann-Cathrin Klose hat allgemeine Sprachwissenschaft, Geschichte und Philosophie an der Johannes Gutenberg-Universität Mainz studiert. Bereits seit Februar 2015 arbeitete sie als redaktionelle Assistentin bei Software & Support Media und ist seit Oktober 2017 Redakteurin. Zuvor war sie als freie Autorin tätig, ihre ersten redaktionellen Erfahrungen hat sie bei einer Tageszeitung gesammelt.
Alle Beiträge von Ann-Cathrin Klose
Das könnte Sie auch interessieren!
Dev + Ops = Go: Wo steht Googles Programmiersprache aktuell?
Unternehmen müssen lernen, klug mit Fehlern umzugehen [Interview mit Kevin Goldsmith]
„DevOps kostet keine Entwicklerstellen“
Kommentare

Hinterlasse einen Kommentar

Hinterlasse den ersten Kommentar!

avatar
4000
  Subscribe  
Benachrichtige mich zu: