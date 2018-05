Deeplearning4j Trivia – das QUIZ: Wie gut kennst du dich mit Deeplearning4j aus?

At Skymind, we’re tackling some of the most advanced problems in data analysis and machine intelligence. We offer state-of-the-art, flexible, scalable deep learning for industry. Deep learning is becoming an important tool set for natural-language processing (NLP), computer vision, database predictions, pattern recognition, image/video processing and fraud detection.

We support the distributed, open-source frameworks Deeplearning4j.org and ND4J.org on distributed systems such as Hadoop and Spark for storing, processing, and analyzing massive amounts of data rapidly. Our goal is to make deep learning simple to use and easily applicable for business purposes.