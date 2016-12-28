Suche
Peter Lawrey auf der JAX 2016

Building low latency micro-services and monoliths in Java using high performance serialization and messaging

Redaktion JAXenter
lawrey

Microservices – ein Buzzword und Hype-Thema in diesem Jahr. In diesem Session-Video von der JAX 2016 zeigt Ihnen Peter Lawrey, was Sie dazu auf jeden Fall wissen und welche Strategien Sie beherzigen sollten.

In dieser Session erwartet Sie:

“In this talk we will look at the differences between microservices and monolith architectures and their relative benefits and disadvantage. We will look at design patterns which will allow us to utilise these different strategies as a deployment concern without significant changes to the business logic. We will look at how micro-service architecture can be implemented under low latency constraints of 10–100 micro-second latencies, in Java in particular. How do these strategies reduce the impact of serializing data and logging?”

Building low latency micro-services and monoliths in Java using high performance serialization and messaging from JAX TV on Vimeo.

plawreyPeter Lawrey has the most Java answers on StackOverflow, he is the founder of the Performance Java User’s Group with over 1000 members, and the lead developer of OpenHFT, open source software used by Investment Banks, trading houses, and hedge funds.
