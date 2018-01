Bare Metal Design – Microservices, REST- und Shared-Nothing-Architekturen

Von Exception Handling, Transaktionalität, Typsicherheit über Interfacedesign zu Entkoppelung und Test – Unser Speaker stellt in seiner JAX-Session die wichtigsten und interessantesten Konzepte in Sachen Architektur und Design von Anwendungen vor.

„Bare Metal“-Design from JAX TV on Vimeo.

Consultant and authoris an Expert Group member for the Java EE 6 and 7, EJB 3.X, JAX-RS, and JPA 2.X JSRs. He has worked with Java technology since JDK 1.0 and with Servlets/EJB 1.0 and is now an architect and developer for Java SE and Java EE projects. He has edited several books about JavaFX, J2EE, and Java EE, and he is the author of Real World Java EE Patterns – Rethinking Best Practices and Real World Java EE Night Hacks – Dissecting the Business Tier. Adam is also a Java Champion, Top Java Ambassador 2012, and JavaOne 2009, 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2014 Rock Star. He occasionally organizes Java EE workshops at Munich’s airport (airhacks.com).