Apache Foundation empfiehlt Open Source Software von Facebook nicht zu nutzen

Facebook nutzt eine Standard-BSD-Lizenz mit einem besonderen Patentzusatz für die meisten seiner Open-Source-Software-Projekte. Die Kombination wird Facebook BSD+Patents License genannt. Der genaue Wortlaut ist folgender (die komplette Lizenz kann man hier nachlesen):

The license granted hereunder will terminate, automatically and without notice, if you (or any of your subsidiaries, corporate affiliates or agents) initiate directly or indirectly, or take a direct financial interest in, any Patent Assertion: (i) against Facebook or any of its subsidiaries or corporate affiliates, (ii) against any party if such Patent Assertion arises in whole or in part from any software, technology, product or service of Facebook or any of its subsidiaries or corporate affiliates, or (iii) against any party relating to the Software. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if Facebook or any of its subsidiaries or corporate affiliates files a lawsuit alleging patent infringement against you in the first instance, and you respond by filing a patent infringement counterclaim in that lawsuit against that party that is unrelated to the Software, the license granted hereunder will not terminate under section (i) of this paragraph due to such counterclaim.

Facebook selbst hat eine FAQ zu dem Patentzusatz:

We use a standard BSD license paired with an additional patent grant for most of our open source projects. For brevity, we call this combination the Facebook BSD+Patents license. We’ve compiled some answers to common questions about the additional patent grant:

Does the additional patent grant in the Facebook BSD+Patents license terminate if I create a competing product?

No.

Does the additional patent grant in the Facebook BSD+Patents license terminate if I sue Facebook for something other than patent infringement?

No.

Does the additional patent grant in the Facebook BSD+Patents license terminate if Facebook sues me for patent infringement first, and then I respond with a patent counterclaim against Facebook?

No, unless your patent counterclaim is related to Facebook’s software licensed under the Facebook BSD+Patents license.

Does termination of the additional patent grant in the Facebook BSD+Patents license cause the copyright license to also terminate?

No.