Apache Foundation empfiehlt Open Source Software von Facebook nicht zu nutzen
Die Apache Foundation empfiehlt React und andere Software, die unter den BSD+Patents Licence von Facebook steht, nicht zu nutzen.
Facebook nutzt eine Standard-BSD-Lizenz mit einem besonderen Patentzusatz für die meisten seiner Open-Source-Software-Projekte. Die Kombination wird Facebook BSD+Patents License genannt. Der genaue Wortlaut ist folgender (die komplette Lizenz kann man hier nachlesen):
The license granted hereunder will terminate, automatically and without notice, if you (or any of your subsidiaries, corporate affiliates or agents) initiate directly or indirectly, or take a direct financial interest in, any Patent Assertion: (i) against Facebook or any of its subsidiaries or corporate affiliates, (ii) against any party if such Patent Assertion arises in whole or in part from any software, technology, product or service of Facebook or any of its subsidiaries or corporate affiliates, or (iii) against any party relating to the Software. Notwithstanding the foregoing, if Facebook or any of its subsidiaries or corporate affiliates files a lawsuit alleging patent infringement against you in the first instance, and you respond by filing a patent infringement counterclaim in that lawsuit against that party that is unrelated to the Software, the license granted hereunder will not terminate under section (i) of this paragraph due to such counterclaim.
Facebook selbst hat eine FAQ zu dem Patentzusatz:
We use a standard BSD license paired with an additional patent grant for most of our open source projects. For brevity, we call this combination the Facebook BSD+Patents license. We’ve compiled some answers to common questions about the additional patent grant:
Does the additional patent grant in the Facebook BSD+Patents license terminate if I create a competing product?
No.
Does the additional patent grant in the Facebook BSD+Patents license terminate if I sue Facebook for something other than patent infringement?
No.
Does the additional patent grant in the Facebook BSD+Patents license terminate if Facebook sues me for patent infringement first, and then I respond with a patent counterclaim against Facebook?
No, unless your patent counterclaim is related to Facebook’s software licensed under the Facebook BSD+Patents license.
Does termination of the additional patent grant in the Facebook BSD+Patents license cause the copyright license to also terminate?
No.
In einem JIRA-Ticket zum Thema Patente empfiehlt die Rechtsabteilung der Apache Foundation React und andere Software mit der Facebook-Lizenz nicht zu nutzen. Das Ticket selbst ist zwar nicht zu React, sondern zu RocksDB, einer Datenbank-Engine von Facebook, die sowohl unter GPL-2.0- als auch Apache-2.0-Lizenz steht, die Ergebnisse lassen sich aber auf alle Facebook-Projekte mit der fraglichen Lizenz und damit auch auf das beliebte React anwenden.
Chris Mattmann, Principal Data Scientist beim Engineering Administrative Office und der Program Manager des Open Source Projects and Applications and NSF Offices beim Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), schriebt in dem Ticket, dass er allen Apache-PMCs eine Notiz geschickt hat, die besagt, dass keine neuen Projekte, Sub-Projekte oder Codebasen, die bisher noch keine JARs (oder andere Archive) mit Facebooks BSD+-Patent-Lizenz genutzt haben, diese Software nutzen dürfen. Kurz gesagt: Wenn man bisher keine Software mit der Facebook-Lizenz genutzt hat, darf man nun nicht damit anfangen. Wer bisher schon Software mit den kritischen Lizenzbestimmungen nutze, dürfe das nur noch bis zum 31. August 2017. Danach müsse eine Alternative her. Es werde keine Ausnahmen geben.
