If you want the user to go down the back stack, you can wrap the view in a SwipeDismissFrameLayout object, which supports edge swipe. Edge swipe is enabled when the view or its children returns true from a canScrollHorizontally() call. Edge swipe enables the user to dismiss the view by swiping from the leftmost side of the screen (currently set to 10% of the screen width) and not just anywhere in the view.