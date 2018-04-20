Adieu JavaOne: Neue Konferenz Oracle Code One angekündigt

Stephen Chin, Developer-Community-Teamleiter bei Oracle, präsentiert die neue Konferenz auf dem Oracle-Blog als Erweiterung der JavaOne, in der auch Themen aus anderen Sprachen-Communities vertreten sein sollen: Genannt werden Go, Rust, Python, JavaScript, R.

Die traditionellen Java Keynotes der JavaOne-Konferenzen sollen beibehalten werden. In der technischen Java-Keynote präsentieren Architekten des Java-Plattform-Teams die neuesten Entwicklungen rund um Java 10, Java 11, OpenJDK, etc. Server-seitige Java-EE-Technologien bilden einen weiteren Schwerpunkt: Themen wie Jakarta EE, Spring, Microservices und Container sollen ausgiebig diskutiert werden.

Insgesamt sind 11 Tracks für Java-Inhalte reserviert. Zudem sollen Kurzvorträge von JUGs sowie Code4Kids Workshops für einen ausreichenden Java-Fokus sorgen. Die Community Keynote schließt die Konferenz ab.

Trotz des starken Fokus auf Java stellt sich die Frage, weshalb sich Oracle von einer derart traditionsreichen Konferenzmarke wie die JavaOne verabschiedet. Galt die JavaOne lange Zeit als das zentrale Treffen der Java-Welt, läuft die neue Oracle Code One Gefahr, den Nimbus als Mekka der Java Community zu verlieren.

Entsprechende Befürchtungen aus der Community sind bereits zu vernehmen:

This is a mad day, lots going. ICYMI – JavaOne is no more! Instead, Oracle have rebranded the conference to `Oracle Code One', expanded beyond Java. See details: https://t.co/TsuiFpbLnC #in #OracleCodeOne #JavaOne (I told you all this in 2011, fragmentation of JVM space)

It is sad to see #JavaOne is gone. I don't think that #OracleCode is a good idea. #OracleCode will be full of #OracleForm and #APEX technologies, so forget it. At least we still have @JavaLandConf !

Cheers to #JavaOne , was a killer conference for years. Has been pushed into the shadows of Oracle World. Sad to see you go. Hopefully, the Java champions & other attendees keep the premise going in the future https://t.co/Ok7WmxLc2K

Auf der JUG-Mailingliste macht Reza Rahmann seine kritische Haltung deutlich:

Alas, I wish this was a joking matter. I really truly hope I am wrong, but this makes me more than a little bit sad. Whether this is better or worse, it remains to be seen. What I am sure of at the moment is that it does not carry the same connection to Java or JavaOne for me and perhaps for many others that stood behind JavaOne for so long.

I really have to wonder if there was some other way to accomplish the same thing without putting JavaOne at the end of the road. That said, I know in my heart all the right people still at Oracle that truly care about the Java community cannot have let this happen frivolously.