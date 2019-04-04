100 Ideen für die erfolgreiche Einführung von DevOps in traditionelle Unternehmen

Gerade traditionelle Unternehmen sind zuweilen etwas sperrig, wenn es darum geht, DevOps umzusetzen. Um genau das dennoch erfolgreich zu tun, haben Dr. Robin Bühler und Darío Blanco etliche Ideen für eine erfolgreiche Einführung von DevOps zusammengestellt bzw. aufgearbeitet. In ihrer Session von der DevOpsCon 2018 in Berlin berichten sie davon und teilen ihr Wissen.

Dr.is a tribe lead at Allianz Technology SE, building a cloud-native development environment that provides container runtimes, integrated CI/CD pipelines and monitoring services for software engineering teams of Allianz. Automation, self-service and infrastructure-as-code are core building blocks to put developers into control. Robin has a background in cloud technologies, software engineering and management of disruptive technologies. You’ll will find Robin either enjoying and troubleshooting technology, promoting the benefits of developer velocity or challenging incumbent procedures and value systems to drive digitalization.

is CTO at Schoen Digital Labs, leading a startup-like team with the ambitious aim to digitize traditional healthcare services from Schön Klinik’s portfolio. With a software engineering background, Darío has combined development and operations experience in both small and big corporations like Vodafone and Allianz, while learning how to transmit this mindset change at an organization level. His biggest motivation is to apply the agility and discipline of software development seen in a startup at a larger scale, with the goal to align stakeholder expectations and development happiness.